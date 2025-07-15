Donate Now!
Tampa Bay Gay talks origins, rainbow roads, and LGBTQIA+ resources

Posted on July 15, 2025 • by Chris Gorman
This week on The Big Gay Radio Show, hosts Chris Gorman, Bryan Hinkson, and Esmé Russell were joined by David Borman, the founder of TampaBayGay.com. The site serves as a central online resource for LGBTQ+ events, organizations, and happenings throughout the Tampa Bay area.

During the episode, the group talked about how the website began and what inspired Borman to create it. He shared how he saw a need for a single place where the community could stay connected and informed.

The conversation also touched on Borman’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic. With many bars and venues closed, drag performers were suddenly out of work. Borman helped organize direct support efforts to raise funds and promote shows, helping local entertainers stay afloat during a difficult time.

Check out The Big Gay Radio Show’s full interview here!

Check out The Big Gay After Show, available after 5 PM, July 15th, on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Show hosts Chris Gorman, Esme Russell, and Bryan Hinkson joined by Tampa Bay Gay Founder, David Borman
