Tampa Bay Gay talks origins, rainbow roads, and LGBTQIA+ resources

This week on The Big Gay Radio Show, hosts Chris Gorman, Bryan Hinkson, and Esmé Russell were joined by David Borman, the founder of TampaBayGay.com. The site serves as a central online resource for LGBTQ+ events, organizations, and happenings throughout the Tampa Bay area.

During the episode, the group talked about how the website began and what inspired Borman to create it. He shared how he saw a need for a single place where the community could stay connected and informed.

The conversation also touched on Borman’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic. With many bars and venues closed, drag performers were suddenly out of work. Borman helped organize direct support efforts to raise funds and promote shows, helping local entertainers stay afloat during a difficult time.

