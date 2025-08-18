Tampa Bay journalists, colleagues, and friends reflect on the life and legacy of Rob Lorei

Rob Lorei And John McEuan By Sean Kinane Dec 2019

Listen:

Rob Lorei, co-founder of WMNF and television host at WEDU, died Sunday at 70 years old.

Lorei announced that he had cancer in March.

Those who knew him answered the question: Who was Rob to you, and what legacy did he leave?



Patro Mabili, WMNF Programmer: He was very passionate, but very fair. I felt like he was giving us enough leeway to find our own path, but he was always there with a helping hand. He got upset at times when you really messed up – but you really had to mess up! But you took it in stride and you learned from it, so I appreciated everything he ever said to me and imparted to me.

Samar Jarrah, WMNF Programmer: When it comes to Arabs, Muslims, and Palestine – he didn’t just give us a platform. He believed in us, he believed in True Talk, he believed in what Ahmed and I were doing. He stood beside us when it was very difficult, and some of you know, and some of you don’t know, but many people didn’t want our voices to be on our airwaves. When others turned away, and when the odds seemed overwhelming, Rob was always there. Courageous, principled, and unwavering in his support.

Sean Kinane, WMNF News Director: Rob was a professional mentor for me when it comes to news and interviewing. In the sixteen years that Rob and I worked together in the WMNF newsroom, he was always eager to provide thoughtful feedback, and we had conversations about journalism, about radio programming, and the future of media. We’ll really miss him.



Patrick Manteiga, Editor-in-Chief, La Gaceta: I’ve known Rob Lorei for a long time. I knew him as the news director over at WMNF, and I appeared on his show many, many times of Florida This Week. I was always impressed by Rob. He had an insatiable curiosity. He was a great journalist, he knew his community, he was a great communicator, and he had a good heart. He came from a time when journalists were raised to try and change the world by delivering the news, and Rob always tried to better his community by letting people know what was happening in Tampa.

Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix Senior Reporter, WMNF Programmer: His loss is huge for the WMNF family, but also for the bigger Tampa Bay area community. He was so influential in how things were covered in this area. Rob showed me the importance of really highlighting the voices of the voiceless, so to speak, of getting the people from the community. WMNF is obviously a community radio station, and it’s really centered around voices from the community. That was something that the news department had already established when I got here in 2000, and something that I try to do my best to continue to maintain that.

Marcie Finkelstein, WMNF Programmer: For over 40 years, Rob Lorei was my friend. It was exciting to find WMNF when I was new to Tampa, and Rob became an important part of a friend group that changed my life. He was interested in everything, which made him endlessly interesting to talk with. He was smart, which made him fun to argue with, and he had a way of focusing on you that made you think you were equally fascinating. I always liked spending time with Rob, on air and off, and I was in awe of the grace with which he navigated his illness. I will miss him always.

Ray Roa, Editor-in-Chief, Creative Loafing, WMNF Programmer: Rob Lorei was always reporting and made it look really easy. He created this local blueprint for how to cover news from a progressive standpoint while still remaining fair, balanced. You probably heard this a million times since his passing yesterday but, he opened a lot of doors for a lot of people , including myself, and you never felt like an outsider when Rob was in your corner. He’ll be sorely missed in the news community and by the community at large, and I hope that local journalists never forget the way he did this job. “



Jeannie Holton, WMNF Programmer: As far as I’m concerned, Rob was the voice and the conscience of WMNF. He did not waver. His journalistic standards were high and he didn’t waver. He lived the message of WMNF. And by the way, he loved music. And he had a great blues show. Rest in peace, Rob.