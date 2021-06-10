Tampa Bay leaders decry the rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes

Share this:

The FBI reported an 80 percent increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes in one month, and say that Jews are the most targeted group for hate crimes, with Muslims second.



An on-line forum to stop anti-Semitism drew 1200 participants on Zoom Tuesday. They watched and listened to speakers from Jewish organizations, politicians like Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Marco Rubio, Congress member Vern Buchanan of Sarasota and Congress member Gus Bilirakis of Palm Harbor.



St. Pete Police Chief Tony Holloway spoke about a recent hate crime in his city, graffiti on the walls of the Florida Holocaust Museum.



State Rep. Ben Diamond represents the district where the Holocaust museum is located. He talked about a recent protest of vandalism at the museum. Diamond also said the remedy for anti-Semitism is education, education, education.



State Attorney Andrew Warren described his personal experiences with anti-Semitism right here in Florida.



Warren said it’s tough talking to his ten-year-old daughter about the topic. He said he tells her the Holocaust can’t happen here, but, he says, it could, if we don’t’ act.



You can watch the event by going to the Facebook page of the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee.