Tampa Bay politicos discuss Biden-Trump debate

Posted on by Ray Roa
Joe Biden greets supporters in Atlanta on June 27, 2024.

You’re probably still hungover from the first presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump last Thursday night, and a diverse panel of Tampa Bay politicos joined “The Skinny” on-air to discuss the performance, policy (or lack thereof), and path forward for both candidates.

Here’s who joined the party:

  • Tara Newsom Political science professor at St Petersburg College
  • April Schiff, Hillsborough County Republican Committeewoman and Political Analyst at Bay News 9
  • Lars Hafner Former Florida Democratic State Representative
  • Brittany Lyssy President of the Tampa Bay Young Republicans
  • Luis Salazar President of the Hillsborough County LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, recently elected as a Biden PLEO Delegate to the convention at the beginning of this month

Download audio from the show via wmnf.org. Listen via podcast services like Apple MusicTuneIn, and Spotify.

