Tampa Bay politicos discuss Biden-Trump debate

You’re probably still hungover from the first presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump last Thursday night, and a diverse panel of Tampa Bay politicos joined “The Skinny” on-air to discuss the performance, policy (or lack thereof), and path forward for both candidates.
Here’s who joined the party:
- Tara Newsom Political science professor at St Petersburg College
- April Schiff, Hillsborough County Republican Committeewoman and Political Analyst at Bay News 9
- Lars Hafner Former Florida Democratic State Representative
- Brittany Lyssy President of the Tampa Bay Young Republicans
- Luis Salazar President of the Hillsborough County LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, recently elected as a Biden PLEO Delegate to the convention at the beginning of this month
Download audio from the show via wmnf.org. Listen via podcast services like Apple Music, TuneIn, and Spotify.