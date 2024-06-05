Tampa Bay student is Florida’s AAA School Safety Patroller of the Year

Sophia Cuviello, a 5th grader from Land O' Lakes, is recognized as the states AAA School Safety Patroller of the Year. Photo from AAA for WMNF News (2024).

AAA has recognized a Tampa Bay area 5th grader as the Florida School Safety Patroller of the Year.

You may recognize safety patrol students at elementary schools wearing neon green safety belts.

Sophia Cuviello of Oakstead Elementary School in Land O’ Lakes is one of thousands of students in the state who participate in the program – which teaches students lessons of leadership, responsibility, and good citizenship.

Cuviello said she joined safety patrol because she knew how much she would be able to help others.

Adding that she was happy to find out she was accepted into the program at the start of last school year.

“I remember myself saying, I was waiting for this since kindergarten,” she said.

Each year, AAA recognizes one student from each state. The nominees must submit an essay demonstrating how they’ve gone above and beyond to keep themselves and others safe.

Cuviello not only performed her safety patrol duties, she also served as a reading buddy to kindergarten students, volunteered locally, and was active in her school’s chorus program and ball hockey team.

Nationwide, over 670,000 children participate in over 35,000 schools.