Tampa Bay Water awarded $21 million in settlement

Tampa Bay Water was awarded $21 million in a settlement after a class action lawsuit against the manufacturers of PFAS, also known as forever chemicals. Tampa Bay Water is working on plans with the settlement money to ensure water quality in Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco Counties.

PFAS are called forever chemicals because they can’t break down in water or in the body and will continue to damage it as long as they are present. PFAS are proven to cause long-term health problems such as cancer, thyroid disease and liver damage. Tampa Bay Water decided in 2020 to pursue litigation against the companies that created PFAS in light of the chemicals showing up in the water supply.

“Tampa Bay Water saw very early on that this could create expenses for us and therefore to the ratepayers, in terms of having to test and remediate the water,” said Harry Cohen, the Hillsborough County Commissioner and chair of Tampa Bay Water. “So we got involved with this lawsuit to essentially protect the taxpayers from having to pay for the testing and remediation, we’re now going to have money from companies like 3M and DuPont, who are some of the manufacturers of these materials, but they’re going to be giving us this money in order to do that work.”

Tampa Bay Water does not currently have an organized plan for the use of the settlement money. Cohen says that with more monitoring, they will be able to determine what the money will go towards. The settlement money will go towards water quality regardless of the PFAS status.

Monitoring PFAS

Tampa Bay Water has been monitoring the PFAS levels in the water supply since 2023. Right now, there are three PFAS chemicals that are approaching the four parts per trillion limit. They are unsure if those chemicals will surpass the limit.

“This is something that, that we did very proactively on behalf of the ratepayers and the litigation it took some twists and turns over the last 5 years, but it turns out that it’s really paying off because, it’s going to make sure that if we have any challenges related to PFAS and its removal, we’ve got the resources to take care of it and get it done,” said Cohen.

PFAS chemicals were also recently found in Temple Terrace after conducting an Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule 5 test on its public water system. Cohen says that there is still a window of time that the city of Temple Terrace can join the lawsuit.