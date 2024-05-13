Donate Now!
Tampa Bay Waterwise Award with Lynn Barber & Julia Palaschak

Posted on by Grace Benke
On Monday, May 13th, 2024, Tanja and Anni were joined on Sustainable Living by Lynn Barber, a Florida-Friendly Landscaping expert with Extension Hillsborough County, and Julia Palaschak, an environmental specialist with the City of Tampa Water Department to discuss the City of Tampa’s annual Waterwise Award. 

“The Tampa Bay Community Water Wise Awards program is designed to recognize attractive, water-conserving landscapes in homes and businesses. The program seeks to recognize outstanding examples of water wise landscaping and promote Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ principles within the Tampa Bay area (Tampabaywaterwise.com).” The Waterwise Award is given each year to a yard that best exemplifies the nine principles of Florida Friendly Landscaping. The contest is currently open for applications!

Topics discussed include:

How and went to apply to enter your yard into the Waterwise contest

The nine principles of Florida Friendly Landscaping

Suggested native plants

Water shortage orders around the Bay

Techniques and systems to minimize water waste

Reducing stormwater runoff

Tampa Bay Extension office educational opportunities for the community

and more!

You can learn more about the Tampa Bay Community Waterwise Award or to enter your yard at their website here. Peruse and sign up for Florida Friendly Landscaping classes here at the Hillsborough County Extension Office website. You can also email with questions or comments at [email protected]

If you love the Sustainable Living Show, make sure to tune in every Monday at 11am on 88.5fm or listen to past episodes in the archives here. You can also stay up to date with show happenings on our Facebook page here. Head over to the tip jar and direct your donation to Sustainable Living to show your monetary support. Remember, it takes a community to build a community.

 

