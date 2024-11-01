Tampa Bay’s electeds, candidates and politicos check in as Election Day approaches

This is it, the last episode of The Skinny before the end of the 2024 General Election. For a packed show dedicated to what the country—and our own counties and cities—might look like come Wednesday, Nov. 6, we hosted a busy morning of election talk included the following guests:
- Matt Isbell, founder of mcimaps.com and data expert on Florida elections who discussed early voting numbers, and whether or not Democrats can make a dent in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties.
- Whitney Fox, the Democratic challenger to Anna Paulina Luna who’s fighting to keep her place in the U.S. House of Representatives representing large parts of Pinellas.
- Charlie Justice, a Democratic Pinellas County Commissioner, who hopes to earn a fourth term on the board where Vince Nowicki hopes to unseat him in one of the Bay area’s most competitive races.
- Brittany Lyssy, President of the Tampa Bay Young Republicans.
- Karla Correa, representing the Party for Socialism and Liberation, who will vote third party in the General Election.
- Lars A. Hafner, former Florida State Representative and current political analyst at WTSP-TV.