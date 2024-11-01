VOTE 2024 Donate Now!
Tampa Bay’s electeds, candidates and politicos check in as Election Day approaches

Posted on by Ray Roa
A white barrier stands in a grassy field that says "We The People" and "Vote."
Photo by Meghan Bowman for WMNF News.

This is it, the last episode of The Skinny before the end of the 2024 General Election. For a packed show dedicated to what the country—and our own counties and cities—might look like come Wednesday, Nov. 6, we hosted a busy morning of election talk included the following guests:

  • Matt Isbell, founder of mcimaps.com and data expert on Florida elections who discussed early voting numbers, and whether or not Democrats can make a dent in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties.
  • Whitney Fox, the Democratic challenger to Anna Paulina Luna who’s fighting to keep her place in the U.S. House of Representatives representing large parts of Pinellas.
  • Charlie Justice, a Democratic Pinellas County Commissioner, who hopes to earn a fourth term on the board where Vince Nowicki hopes to unseat him in one of the Bay area’s most competitive races.
  • Brittany Lyssy, President of the Tampa Bay Young Republicans.
  • Karla Correa, representing the Party for Socialism and Liberation, who will vote third party in the General Election.
  • Lars A. Hafner, former Florida State Representative and current political analyst at WTSP-TV.
