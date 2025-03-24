Tampa Bay’s only sensory-friendly science festival is returning

On April 5 a science festival called “Sensational SciFest,” is designed for children with sensory sensitivities. This festival is hosted by Scientists Inc., in partnership with CARD-USF (Center for Autism and Related Disabilities).

The SciFest offers a sensory-friendly environment where children can participate in hands-on activities, that can include art and chemistry experiments, without lights, crowds, or noises.

According to a press release from YES! of America United, the event will include:

● CARD-trained volunteers and demonstrators to provide a supportive and understanding

environment.

● A quiet room for children who need a break from stimulation.

● A sensory room equipped with tools and activities for children seeking sensory input or

regulation.

This event will be held from 10 am to 4 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Tampa, 11400 Morris Bridge Road and it is free admission.

For more information visit: https://scientistsinc.org/sensational-scifest