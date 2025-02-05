Tampa benefit concert calls for end to qualified immunity on anniversary of teen’s death

Andrew Joseph holds a sign with an image of his son at the Tampa For Justice press conference. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (23 Sept 2015).

A non-profit is hosting a concert to call for justice.

It’s to commemorate the 11th anniversary of Andrew Joseph III, a teen killed after his family says he was negligently left alone by police.

Andrew Joseph III died after getting hit while crossing I-4.

It happened after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office kicked him and others out of the Florida State Fair.

The family was awarded 15 million dollars in a wrongful death lawsuit against the sheriff’s office.

But their calls for justice continue.

It’s through a concert called “Sound of Justice: Ending Qualified Immunity Through Music.”

They want the end of qualified immunity, a doctrine that protects public officials like police officers from prosecution.

Angel D’Angelo is the board chair of the Andrew Joseph Foundation.

“During slavery, a lot of black people sung songs as code to make sure they could find their way out during the underground railroad, and we also saw a lot of singing and locking arms together during the civil rights movement when things got really really tough – people kept they’re spirits up through songs” D’Angelo told WMNF.

He said the concert will honor the teen and shine a light on the need for justice.

“We figured a good way to bring people out is to have a concert focused on justice, with some local artists in the area that will energize the room and help motivate people to have these conversations with their friends, family, and political leaders,” D’Angelo said.

It’s a night of music and original songs and spoken word from local talent. All proceeds go to the Andrew Joseph Foundation.

It’s part of a series of events that including a candlelight vigil and a gala.

Here’s some more info on this event and others:

February 6, 2025 | Benefit Concert

Crowbar Ybor City 7pm-11pm

1812 N 17th St, Tampa, FL 33605

Tickets:

https://secure.qgiv.com/for/ajf/event/ajfweek2/

February 7, 2025 | “Through Their Eyes” Candlelight Vigil

Covenant Catalytic Church 7pm-10pm

6212 47th St N, Tampa, FL 33610-3904

A moving tribute honoring the lives of those killed by systemic violence. This intimate gathering will feature personal stories, moments of reflection, and calls to action.

February 8, 2025 | Masquerade Dinner

Brandon Veterans Hall Doors open at 5:30pm program starts at 6pm-11pm

115 Clay Ave W, Brandon, FL 33510

Theme: “Remove the Mask that Shields Immunity, Racism, and Prejudice.” A formal evening of reflection, unity, and advocacy featuring special guest speakers, entertainment, and a call to action.

Tickets:

https://secure.qgiv.com/for/ajf/event/ajfweek4/