Tampa celebrates Black love and Blerds

Frank Crum from the city of Tampa makes his annual pilgrimage to The Forum to talk Black Love Classic Movie Series and the rise of the Black Nerd.

Tampa presents the Black Love movie series at the Tampa Theater throughout February.

Sunday Forum February 9, 2025 8am

This year there is an added emphasis on the Black Nerd community.

Frank Crum is the Community Engagement Coordinator for the city of Tampa and visits the Forum to elaborate. In addition to love, the focus on nerd culture is important to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Black Panther movie was the kickoff screening at the beginning of Black History Month continuing with “Nope” and “Hidden Figures”.

The Forum broached hot topics including the nationwide protest against an unelected billionaire, Elon Musk, and his access to the U.S. Treasury.