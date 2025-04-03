Tampa City Council member Luis Viera announces run for Florida State House

Tampa City Council member Luis Viera at WMNF in Tampa, Florida on Feb. 28, 2025. // Photo by Ray Roa

Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera filed to run for State House on Wednesday.

Viera is running as a Democrat to represent District 67 in 2026, where House Democratic leader Fentrice Driskell is terming out. Viera is also at the end of his term limit for his District 7 City Council seat.

He hinted at putting his hat in the race during a late-February on WMNF public affairs program The Skinny, while shutting down rumors that he may run for mayor of Tampa. During that interview, Viera mentioned his support for Medicaid waivers for those with intellectual disabilities.

“Every time I see us doing another tax cut on corporations or whatever … I go, ‘You could put that money in Medicaid waiver,'” Viera said on the radio show.

As Gov. Ron DeSantis pushes for the end of property taxes, Viera said his stance is “mend it, don’t end it” with more accommodations for seniors.

Viera’s other platform issues are investment in public schools, civil rights protection, worker support, and to “ensure dignity and respect for all Floridians—no matter their background,” per his campaign announcement.

In 2023, Viera drew no competitors in his race to be re-elected to Tampa City Council. His run for Florida House will leave a vacancy in City Council, which will need to be filled via a majority council vote.

Another Democrat, Will Atkins, also filed to run for the seat last month. Atkins is an Air Force veteran and board member of the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Because of Florida’s “Resign-To-Run” law (which Ron DeSantis exempted himself from last year before getting spanked by Trump), Viera will have to submit a resignation from Tampa City Council at least 10 days prior to the first day of qualifying for the District 67 race. The resignation would be effective on the day the winner of the race takes office, meaning Tampa City Council would have to appoint a new Tampa City Councilmember to fill Viera’s seat—whether he wins or loses.

The last time Tampa City Council had to appoint a new member was 2022 when Councilman John Dingfelder resigned unceremoniously. Nearly two dozen candidates threw their names in the hat for that appointment, with Tampa City Council eventually settling on Lynn Hurtak, an active neighborhood leader. Hurtak went on to win election to the seat the next year, handily beating longtime state senator Janet Cruz.

This is a developing post.



UPDATED 04/02/25 5:06 p.m. Tampa City Council, not the mayor, fills the vacancy in its body, per Tampa City Charter.