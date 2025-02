State Rep. Fentrice Driskell, left, at the WMNF studios on August 25, 2021 to talk about her road to the Florida Legislature. Photo by Janet Scherberger/WMNF News.

©2025 The News Service of Florida

With House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, facing term limits in 2026, a candidate has emerged to try to succeed her.

Tampa Democrat William Atkins opened a campaign account Monday to run in Hillsborough County’s House District 67, according to the state Division of Elections website.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Atkins was the only candidate with an open account for the race.