Tampa Fire Rescue urges firework safety before New Year’s Eve

Posted on by Chris Young
Tampa Fire Truck // Chris Young, 12/28/23

New Year’s Eve means celebrations, drinking, and fireworks. But, Tampa Fire Rescue is urging the importance of celebrating with fireworks responsibly and safely.

Francisco Rosete is a fire investigator with the City of Tampa.

“The most common injuries we see is burn injuries from fireworks, typically in the face, eyes, fingers, and hands. Occasionally, there are more serious burn injuries because the clothing caught on fire”

He’s seen many injuries and worse during his time with the Tampa Fire Rescue.

“I’ve had one fire death, since I’ve been doing investigations, as a result of a firework discharged into somebody’s chest.”

Rosete says viewing public firework displays is the safest way to celebrate, but…

“If you gotta do your own fireworks, try to stay away from roadways, or try to stay away from structures like homes, sheds in the backyard. Have a competent adult do the igniting of the fireworks — that would mean somebody thats not been drinking. Don’t let the minor children light or play with the fireworks because they could explode in their hands.”

He encourages people to not shoot guns into the air, and consider alternatives to sparklers.

