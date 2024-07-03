Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Tampa is giving up to $100K for home repairs to eligible residents

Posted on by Leah Burdick
Share
Window home repair
Window home repair by Niko_Cingaryuk via iStock for WMNF News.

Tampa is providing up to $100,000 to residents for eligible homes that need critical repairs. Renovations will be made through the Healthy Homes Program, which is funded by a federal grant of $1.9 million from the Housing and Urban Development, or HUD.

The city has enough funding to help at least 90 people.

To leverage funds Tampa also added $1 million from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to successfully repair houses.

“We hope that we can give homeowners peace of mind while the program’s funding takes care of expensive repairs that will ensure the longevity of these homes,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in a press release.

To be eligible for the funds, residents must:

  • Be located in Tampa’s city limits
  • Owned home for at least two years and occupy it
  • Household income must not exceed 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI)

Kayon Henderson is the city’s director of Housing and Community Development.

“The goal of the program is to identify homes that have some health hazards and refine the process to really assist the resident with remediation of the hazards,” she said.

Some hazards include lead, asthma, radon, and mold.

Henderson said the program aims to sustain people in their homes if it’s already affordable, instead of pushing them out.

Monie Davis is an East Tampa homeowner in the middle of receiving her repairs that started in June.

Davis’s roof collapsed into her home. After she called the city, she had her roof tarped within 48 hours

Her roof is complete now, and over the next few months, contractors will assist with replacing new drywall, baseboards, and cabinets from the severe water damage Davis’ home had.

Contractors will also work on her HVAC, water heaters, gutters, smoke detectors, and more. In total, the city will pay over $98,000 for her home’s repairs. Davis and several other homeowners around the city are currently having repairs done on their houses.

Eligible repairs on homes include:

  • Roof
  • Plumbing
  • Electrical
  • Structural systems
  • HVAC
  • Exterior deterioration
  • Water heater replacement
  • Weatherization
  • Accessibility improvements
  • Lead-based paint remediation
  • Radon remediation
  • Water intrusion
  • Smoke/Carbon Monoxide detectors
  • Fence replacement

As of Wednesday, the city has received 25 applicants for the Healthy Homes program. Funding will last just over a year.

This particular program can only help a certain number of people. But Henderson said whether people qualify or not, there are still other options.

“We have the owner-occupied rehab program that we will continue to administer that indeed does a lot of the fixes like roof but however, does not allow us to do lead and mold mediations,” she said.

There is no limit to how many residential homeowners can apply for the owner-occupied rehab program.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

UF higher education university
Advocates criticize DeSantis after veto of bill granting in-state tuition to prisoners

Listen: Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill last month that...

DeSantis Declares War On Arts & Culture

Gov. Ron DeSantis stripped $32M in statewide arts & culture...

Exploring Weight Loss Medications, Cholesterol Management, and Autoimmune Conditions with Dr Fred Harvey

Dr. Fred Harvey discusses various health topics, with a significant...

The Scoop: Weds. July 3rd, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Hurricane Beryl is hitting Jamaica today and will hit The...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎉Join the party with Bob on the Sixties show this Saturday Saturday noon-2pm for his 4th annual British Invasion Special! 🇬🇧🎶Celebrate the Independence Day holiday weekend with us and jam out to some amazing tunes. Drop your favorite British invasion song below! 😉 #BritishInvasion #IndependenceDay #WeekendVibes CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE OR 88.5 ON YOUR RADIO DIAL! 📅 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Don't miss out on the amazing performances and interviews with Taylor Reed, Noan Partly, and Fiona Joy! 🤩🎶❤️ Questions for the Artists? Drop them below! Join us at 2pm on Facebook for a fun-filled live stream or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎉 #LiveMusicShowcase #TuneIn #LivePerformance #MusicLovers #ArtistInterview #Can'tMissIt #GetYourGroveOn 🎶🤩🎤🎸🎹🎵 This Thursday's Retro Throwback takes us back to @theatticyborcity where the incredible local band @comebackalice delivered an unforgettable live performance! ✨ Be sure to check out their music on Spotify! 🎸 #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday Love was in the air at the St. Pete Pride Parade! 🌈❤️ Our team had a blast spreading joy and celebrating #PrideMonth with everyone! 💃🏼🕺🏻Did you catch us in the parade? Let us know in the comments below! #LoveIsLove #HappyPride 🎶 Celebrate WMNF’s 45th Anniversary! 🎉 Join us on Saturday, September 14th, to mark 45 years of independent broadcasting. Enjoy live music Ft. The Dollyrots! 🌟🎸🎤 Don't miss out on the fun! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #community #wmnf #Events
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Latin Jazz & Salsa
Player position: