Tampa kicks off Diaper Need Awareness Week with flag raising

Tampa City Councilmember Louis Viera speaks at Old Tampa City Hall // Chris Young, WMNF News, 9/23/24

Listen:

It’s National Diaper Need Awareness Week, and in the U.S., half of the families struggle to provide enough diapers to keep a baby clean, dry, and healthy.

Tampa is partnering with a local group to help people in need.

The Junior League of Tampa’s flag was raised in a ceremony downtown to signify a partnership with the city. Some Tampa landmarks will also be lit up in blue to raise awareness.

Tampa Councilmember Luis Viera says diapers may seem cheap, but they’re a big cost for some.

“I think of areas like Sulphur Springs where 75% of the children live in poverty, areas like the University Area, East Tampa. I think of East County, where we have many, many new families, families who were immigrant families, refugee families,” Viera said.

Lyndsey Siara is a director at the Junior League.

“Most folks don’t realize that there’s no state or federal child safety net program that allocates dollars specifically for the purchase of diapers. That means that diapers fall to the bottom of a long list of basic necessities like rent, food, and clothing,” Siara said.

The Tampa Municipal Office Building (306 E Jackson St) and the City Center at Hanna Avenue (2555 E Hanna Ave) are accepting donations.