Tampa mayor Jane Castor launches newest “Crosswalks to Classrooms” project

Share this:

Listen:

Tampa mayor Jane Castor joined students, administrators, and traffic safety advocates to unveil a bright and colorful crosswalk at Grady Elementary School in South Tampa. This comes after the city was ranked as the fourth most dangerous city in the nation for pedestrians in 2022, according to urban development advocacy group Smart Growth America.

“The point is to bring attention to the crosswalk and make it safer for kids to get safely to and from school.” Castor told the public.

The new crosswalk is part of the mayor’s strategy, called Vision Zero. The strategy’s goal is to eliminate roadway injuries and deaths.

Emily Hinsdale is the president of Sidewalk Stompers, an organization created to encourage kids to walk to school. She applauds the progress but says there is still more to be done.

“Narrowing roads, adding roundabouts, any kind of thing that will slow cars down and make room for people walking and biking using all forms of transportation to get where they need to go.”