Tampa Museum of Art starts expansion project

A nighttime view of the future Tampa Museum of Art as seen from the river, with public green space and new dog parks nearby. Rende ring by Weiss/Manfredi courtesy of the Tampa Museum of Art

The Tampa Museum of Art is taking its first visible steps towards a nearly 78-thousand-square-foot expansion.

Beginning this month, crews will begin relocating a dog park in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park to make room for the museum’s expansion.

The new addition will include a 150-seat auditorium, an art lounge, food services and dining space, a large event space, and a proposed rooftop space.

Bill Faucett is the campaign director for the Tampa Museum of Art.

“It will be jutting out towards the Hillsborough River, and it is going to be a spectacular architectural landmark in Tampa,” Faucett told WMNF.



Faucett says they have been raising funds and planning for the expansion since 2019.

“It’s been going on for a few years now, and we’re at a point now where we’re going to start putting the shovel in the dirt,” Faucett said.

Expansion construction is expected to take 2 years.

Construction of the new dog parks will take approximately four to five months and is expected to conclude late this year.

The new parks will feature separate spaces for small dogs and large dogs.

The museum raised over 100 million dollars in public and private funds for the expansion.