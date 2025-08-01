Donate Now!
Back

Tampa Museum of Art starts expansion project

Posted on August 1, 2025 • by Chris Young
Share
A nighttime view of the future Tampa Museum of Art as seen from the river, with public green space and new dog parks nearby. Rende ring by Weiss/Manfredi courtesy of the Tampa Museum of Art

Listen:

The Tampa Museum of Art is taking its first visible steps towards a nearly 78-thousand-square-foot expansion. 

Beginning this month, crews will begin relocating a dog park in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park to make room for the museum’s expansion. 

The new addition will include a 150-seat auditorium, an art lounge, food services and dining space, a large event space, and a proposed rooftop space.

Bill Faucett is the campaign director for the Tampa Museum of Art. 

“It will be jutting out towards the Hillsborough River, and it is going to be a spectacular architectural landmark in Tampa,” Faucett told WMNF.  

Faucett says they have been raising funds and planning for the expansion since 2019.

“It’s been going on for a few years now, and we’re at a point now where we’re going to start putting the shovel in the dirt,” Faucett said.

Faucett said they have been raising funds and planning for the nearly 78 thousand square foot expansion since 2019.

Expansion construction is expected to take 2 years. 

This month, crews will begin relocating the Tampa Dog Park at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

Construction of the new dog parks will take approximately four to five months and is expected to conclude late this year. 

The new parks will feature separate spaces for small dogs and large dogs.

The museum raised over 100 million dollars in public and private funds for the expansion. 

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

A US congresswoman, Kathy Castor, wearing a cream suit top and white shirt, with radio headphone over her head. She wears glasses and is speaking into a radio microphone.
US Rep. Kathy Castor talks popularity of Democrats, a potential ‘backlash election,’ and more

The division in the Democratic party and country at large...

The Scoop: Fri. Aug. 1, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty responds to the...

Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty demonstrate against the state’s latest execution

Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty protests each time...

Hurricanes in August FPREN
Here are the typical tropical storm and hurricane formation areas in August

During August more tropical waves exit Africa and travel westward...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Rhythm Revival
Player position: