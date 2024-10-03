Tampa organization connects residents to mental health support after Helene

Flooding in Hernando Beach after Hurricane Helene // Meghan Bowman, WMNF News. 9/27/24

One week after Hurricane Helene, recovery efforts are still underway along the Gulf Coast as people return to their homes, or what is left of them.

Organizations like the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay are connecting people impacted by Helene to local resources and mental health support.

CEO Clara Reynolds said many people are just focused on trying to get their basic needs right now.

“You’re trying to get water out of your house, you’re trying to file your insurance work, you’re doing all of those things,” Reynolds said. “But at the same time, you have really been emotionally impacted. You are feeling it.”

Whether it’s resources to find a shelter, FEMA assistance, or mental health support, Reynolds said people can dial 211 to get help.

The weekend the storm hit, the Crisis Center fielded 712 hurricane-related calls.

“They just don’t know what steps to take first, second, and third. So by picking up the phone, getting some assistance for those resources, but also that emotional support will go a long way in helping you to really be able to plan the next steps for you and your family,” Reynolds said.

And that support is available to anyone, whether they experienced the storm firsthand or not.

Reynolds spoke with WMNF’s Meghan Bowman about the emotional impacts the storm has had on residents in the region.

Reynolds: But I think for many of us who, particularly if we’ve lived here a long time, we were like, okay, this is not going to be anything. So a lot of people did not heed evacuation orders. And so it is now two in the morning as you’re watching water rushing into your house. You’re hearing the wind. You’re seeing it.

So you’re experiencing it firsthand. So the emotional impact of that is unbelievable. Whether you were there for it or you had to go home. And now to your house that is, you know, completely destroyed or even partially destroyed. So right now, for many individuals, you are just focused on basic needs. You’re trying to get water out of your house.

You’re trying to file your insurance work. You’re doing all of those things. But at the same time, you are you have really been emotionally impacted. You are feeling it. It impacts every one of us, whether we experience something or we’re experiencing what is known, quote unquote, as survivor’s guilt. So I think for all of us, we are feeling something right now because it happened right here in our own backyard when we really weren’t expecting for it.

Bowman: And I know it’s pretty early, but do you believe there will be some long term impacts that this storm will have on the community?

Reynolds: Absolutely. And I believe that it’s going to happen depending upon your age, your experience level and what you perceived as that moment was happening. You know, if you were sitting at a friend’s house worried about your house or were you in the house, did your child see water rushing into their home or hear the wind?

All of those things are going to have a different response for each individual. And the most important thing about experiencing an event like this, you’ve got to be able to talk about it. Talk to people. Call 211 just for information and emotional support. But if you’re actively in crisis or you’re having thoughts of suicide, it’s really important to reach out and call 988 and get that help and support that you need.

It’s important to reach out early. Don’t wait. Don’t let this go for five six months and you’re still struggling before you ask for help. Get help early, and it can be as simple as calling us at the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211.

Bowman: As far as the calls, I don’t know if you guys keep track of what they’re about, but do you have. Can you talk about what you’ve seen most of the people reaching out about?

Reynolds: I will tell you before the storm. People were reaching out looking for sandbags, evacuation zone information as shelters. But really after the storm, the main needs have been food, roofing assistance, FEMA process, understanding it, shelter, and emotional support. And I will tell you, the emotional impact of the storm is woven into every single call that we have received.

And so again, being able to not only, you know, give people reassurance that, you know, okay, we can assist you and but also allowing people to talk about how they’re feeling. Both of those things have been so very important for the callers who have reached out for help.]

That was the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay CEO Clara Reynolds speaking with WMNF’s Meghan Bowman about Hurricane Helene’s emotional impact on residents.