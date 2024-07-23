Tampa police integrate mental health specialists to handle crisis calls

Tampa dispatcher at Tampa Police Dispatch // Chris Young 4/15/24

Listen:

Many behavioral health calls to 911 involve someone who is experiencing a crisis.

Now, there’s an initiative that puts mental health specialists in Tampa Police dispatch centers.

After almost 30 days, the program that diverts officer response when not needed during a behavioral health crisis is in full swing.

It also connects 911 callers to resources they may need.

When the Tampa Police Department dispatch staff recieve a call, they have the ability to transfer it to an intervention specialist.

The specialist then talks with the caller, de-escalates the issue, and connects them to resources.

Tampa Deputy Police Chief Calvin Johnson says the program is good for law enforcement.

“It takes a burden off the officers, who at times don’t know how to deal with certain issues that folks are going through.”

Tina Thai is a crisis counselor at the dispatch center.

She says so far, she’s seen a lot of calls of suicide and people haunted by their past traumas.

“If we need officers there, we want to make sure that, you know, they’re deescalated for their own safety and for officers safety, it’s really situational, everyone’s different in their own crisis so I just sit and listen to what they need best.”

The specialists come from the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, a nonprofit center.

Crisis Center of Tampa Bay’s President and CEO Clara Reynolds says the program has been reaching its goals so far.

“In fact today, we’ve already had two calls that were able to 100% divert from law enforcement, and get those individuals connected to resources. Individuals who were called and are suicidal, and getting them help and support.”

The crisis center encourages people in the community who are experiencing thoughts of suicide and other crises can call 988.

They add the 911 emergency services number is available 24/7 for anyone in need of immediate assistance from police, the fire department, or an ambulance.