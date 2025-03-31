TwinkVision: Tampa Pride 2025 – A Celebration of Visibility, Unity, and Resilience

On March 29th, Tampa Pride 2025 brought thousands to Ybor City for a vibrant day, honoring LGBTQIA+ identity, strength, and togetherness.

The day began with the Tampa Pride Street Festival at 11 a.m., where attendees explored a vibrant artisan fair and a diverse lineup of community vendors, food trucks, and nonprofit organizations. Participating groups included Spread Spencer’s Sparkle, Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, St. Pete Pride, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, ICG Foundation, and CAN Community Health, which offered on-site HIV and STD Testing.

Inside the Cuban Club Courtyard, guests enjoyed a wide range of performances, including live music, drag, aerial artists, and guest speakers who shared messages of empowerment and inclusion. Businesses throughout Ybor joined the celebration as well, such as Showbar Ybor, which hosted a weekend of drag brunches featuring local entertainers, such as WMNF’s Big Gay Radio Show host, Esmé Russell, Hazel E. Devine, Rick O’Shae, among others.

At 4 p.m., the Diversity Parade stepped off to cheering crowds lining 7th Avenue. The parade was a powerful visual of the region’s diversity and collective pride from grassroots organizations and local businesses, to elected officials and nightlife legends. WMNF’s Big Gay Radio Show host, Chris Gorman, voice-over artist, Sean Kelly, and WMNF’s Acoustic Peace Club host, Jeannie Holton, were joined by WMNF Staff and volunteers handing out carnations throughout the parade route.

As the sun set, the celebration continued with Pride at Night back at the Cuban Club. The evening program featured high-energy performances, music, and a space for attendees to gather, dance, and reflect on a day that served both as a celebration and a statement of continued presence.

Tampa Pride 2025 showcased the strength of Florida’s LGBTQIA+ community and allies. In a time where visibility and advocacy remain vital, this year’s event was more than a festival, it was a reminder that pride is both joyful and necessary.

Check out photos from Big Gay Radio Show host Chris Gorman below!

Showbar Ybor’s Official Tampa Pride Brunch:

Tampa Pride Street Festival and Pride Parade: