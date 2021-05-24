Tampa Pride Returns to Ybor City

Share this:

On Saturday thousands gathered in Ybor City to celebrate the first major PRIDE event of 2021. The day included vendors set up throughout Ybor City, the first street parade in the Tampa Bay Area since the pandemic began, and culminated with a concert at the Cuban Club.

The Pride Parade Returns

After canceling in 2020, the annual tradition returned Saturday complete with floats, marching bands, performers, and quite a few Jeeps. The parade followed Ybor’s 7th Avenue showering the crowds with beads and music. Though the attendance was strong, it still seemed limited from years past as people slowly return to major events throughout the area.

St. Pete Pride is up next in Tampa Bay

To hear more about the upcoming St. Pete Pride festival, tune in to MidPoint on Monday, June 7th at noon to hear WMNF’s Seán Kinane speak with Nathan Breummer, the Board President and acting executive director of St. Pete Pride.