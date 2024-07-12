Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Tampa releases Heat Resiliency plan amid record temps

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Tampa’s sustainability and resilience officer Whit Remer // Chris Young, WMNF News 7/12/24

Listen:

If you’ve walked outside recently, then you’ve felt the heat. 

Tampa has experienced near-record temperatures already this year. The city unveiled a plan Friday to help areas struggling the most during what they are calling a “heat emergency.”  

Researchers at the University of South Florida and a nonprofit Resilient Cities Catalyst created the Heat Resiliency Playbook. 

It outlines ways for the city to implement protections for its most vulnerable communities from the effects of extreme heat.

Whit Remer is the city’s sustainability and resilience officer. 

He says the heat is becoming more and more dangerous.

“Who could ignore the news right? Breaking records every year, every summer, more days, hotter events, and we started hearing about deaths.”

Remer announced the playbook in one of its most vulnerable communities. City officials also handed out sunscreen and towels, and had interactive stations emphasizing the importance of heat safety for residents.

“When this corridor popped up as being somewhere where we had a lot of people that didn’t have access to a vehicle, there was a lot of people waiting at the bus stops, a lot of elderly folks, a lot of children, a lot of folks with pre-existing health conditions, East Tampa really rose up as an area we should focus”

Last year, Tampa offered centers for people to cool off from last year’s record-breaking heat. 

The free cooling spots were located in parks and community centers, and offered light snacks and water. 

And even though temperatures this summer are breaking records again, there are none.

The city’s sustainability and resilience officer Whit Remer (Reh-mer) says last year’s cooling centers had “mixed results” – and that’s partly because many people didn’t know about them.  

“What we really found is, folks that are trying to beat the heat that don’t have other options, they end up in big box stores like Wal-Mart or CVS”

To beat the heat, Tampa officials say people can use public facilities, such as public libraries, as a cooling location if needed. 

The playbook also gives recommendations to enhance and protect the tree canopy over the city, which Remer says is an important way to keep communities cool.  

Tags
,

You may also like

woman spinning a shark-themed wheel at a festival
Top 5 weekend activities in Tampa Bay

SharkCon 10 Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall 4800 US-301, Tampa...

The Scoop: Fri. July 12th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

A Bradenton Man is sentenced to federal prison for his...

Sandbag pickup times in St. Pete have been extended

City of St Petersburg announces there will be extra days...

Florida redistricting
Voting rights groups end their federal challenge to congressional redistricting; a challenge remains at the Florida Supreme Court

Voting rights groups will not appeal a federal court ruling...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
This patriotic Retro Throwback highlights the St. Pete Women's March! Let’s remember and celebrate the strength of those who have fought for their freedom. Here's to honoring our history and looking forward to a bright future!❤️🤍💙 #womensmarch #wmnf #throwbackthursday 🎶🎤THIS FRIDAY ON LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE! 🌟Get ready to be blown away by the soulful sounds of Coming up on WMNF's Live Music Showcase at 2pm! SUMMER HOOP! Tune in for great music and be sure to check out her new release 🎉Join the party with Bob on the Sixties show this Saturday Saturday noon-2pm for his 4th annual British Invasion Special! 🇬🇧🎶Celebrate the Independence Day holiday weekend with us and jam out to some amazing tunes. Drop your favorite British invasion song below! 😉 #BritishInvasion #IndependenceDay #WeekendVibes CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE OR 88.5 ON YOUR RADIO DIAL! 📅 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Don't miss out on the amazing performances and interviews with Taylor Reed, Noan Partly, and Fiona Joy! 🤩🎶❤️ Questions for the Artists? Drop them below! Join us at 2pm on Facebook for a fun-filled live stream or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎉 #LiveMusicShowcase #TuneIn #LivePerformance #MusicLovers #ArtistInterview #Can'tMissIt #GetYourGroveOn 🎶🤩🎤🎸🎹🎵
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Flashback Friday
Player position: