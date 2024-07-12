Tampa releases Heat Resiliency plan amid record temps

Tampa’s sustainability and resilience officer Whit Remer // Chris Young, WMNF News 7/12/24

If you’ve walked outside recently, then you’ve felt the heat.

Tampa has experienced near-record temperatures already this year. The city unveiled a plan Friday to help areas struggling the most during what they are calling a “heat emergency.”

Researchers at the University of South Florida and a nonprofit Resilient Cities Catalyst created the Heat Resiliency Playbook.

It outlines ways for the city to implement protections for its most vulnerable communities from the effects of extreme heat.

Whit Remer is the city’s sustainability and resilience officer.

He says the heat is becoming more and more dangerous.

“Who could ignore the news right? Breaking records every year, every summer, more days, hotter events, and we started hearing about deaths.”

Remer announced the playbook in one of its most vulnerable communities. City officials also handed out sunscreen and towels, and had interactive stations emphasizing the importance of heat safety for residents.

“When this corridor popped up as being somewhere where we had a lot of people that didn’t have access to a vehicle, there was a lot of people waiting at the bus stops, a lot of elderly folks, a lot of children, a lot of folks with pre-existing health conditions, East Tampa really rose up as an area we should focus”

Last year, Tampa offered centers for people to cool off from last year’s record-breaking heat.

The free cooling spots were located in parks and community centers, and offered light snacks and water.

And even though temperatures this summer are breaking records again, there are none.

The city’s sustainability and resilience officer Whit Remer (Reh-mer) says last year’s cooling centers had “mixed results” – and that’s partly because many people didn’t know about them.

“What we really found is, folks that are trying to beat the heat that don’t have other options, they end up in big box stores like Wal-Mart or CVS”

To beat the heat, Tampa officials say people can use public facilities, such as public libraries, as a cooling location if needed.

The playbook also gives recommendations to enhance and protect the tree canopy over the city, which Remer says is an important way to keep communities cool.