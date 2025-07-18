Tampa Rep. Susan Valdés faces heat for party change at forum, but has ‘no regrets’

From left: Sen. Darryl Rouson, Rep. Fentrice Driskell, Rep. Susan Valdes, Rep. Michele Rayner, Rep. Dianne Hart at Tampa Tiger Bay Club // Chris Young, WMNF News, 7/18/2025

Some of Hillsborough County’s state representatives recapped the 2025 legislative session and fielded questions from their constituents at the Tampa Tiger Bay Club forum Friday.

But Republican Representative Susan Valdes faced heat for her decision to switch parties last year after losing a bid to chair the Hillsborough County Democratic Party.

When asked about her switch, Representative Valdes said she had no regrets and would do it all again.

“I accomplished, in four months, what I was not able to accomplish in seven years,” Valdes said.

She said the Democratic party treated the Hispanic community like an afterthought, and that hispanic democratic legislators did not create Spanish media.

It’s a claim that Democratic House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell denied.

Driskell: I watched us build an entire, at least in our caucus, an entire Spanish-language media and communication strategy, of which, Representative Valdes, you were a huge part of that. Valdes: I created it! Driskell: Under my leadership, and under my staff!

The Florida Phoenix reports that a national exit poll survey of Hispanic voters in 10 states showed that only in Florida did Donald Trump win a majority of Latino voters over Kamala Harris.

Also in attendance was Senator Darryl Rouson, and Representatives Dianne Hart and Michele Rayner.

All Hillsborough legislators were invited, according to the Tampa Tiger Bay Club.

They also discussed the Everglades migrant detention center, which Democratic State Representative Michele Rayner said she saw up close on a “sanitized” tour.

“We saw people who said, ‘this is supposed to be for the worst of the worst.’ However we saw many folks with yellow bands that were being snatched up for civil traffic infractions,” Rayner said.

Representative Valdes said she shared her dismay, dislike, and concerns with Governor Ron DeSantis’s Chief of Staff.



“We all know that the intent was, you know, if you’re a criminal, you did something horrific, you can be gone. But what we’re seeing is, as was described, if people just being snatched, that’s, i don’t think, was the intent of that conversation.” Valdes said.

According to the Associated Press, the DeSantis administration left local officials “in the dark” about the plans for the detention center it calls Alligator Alcatraz. The administration relied on an executive order to bypass laws and regulations for its construction.