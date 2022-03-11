City of Tampa survey: citizens have “rising trust in city government”

Share this:

The City of Tampa says a new survey finds that its citizens have “rising trust in city government” and there has been a “substantial increase in the number of residents who recommend Tampa as a place to open a business.”

A press release Friday says 1,300 adult residents of Tampa were polled by phone in 2021 for the “Citizen Values Survey.”

Trust in City of Tampa is improving

Mayor Jane Castor said the survey “is an important tool in measuring residents’ satisfaction of the City of Tampa’s work and its direction. It shows that we are on the right path.”

The City says trust “improved markedly” from the same survey in 2020. In 2021, 93 percent of Tampa residents expressed trust in city government, which was an increase of four percent from 2020. That’s better than the national average, according to the City of Tampa.

Tampa as a place to live and for buisiness

The City of Tampa says, “More Tampanians recommend Tampa as a place to open a business. They also recommend Tampa as a place to move and visit. 95 percent recommend Tampa as a place to live. 90 percent recommend Tampa as a place to open a business, up 13 percent from last year.”

According to the city, the survey found that “housing and transportation with traffic flow, quality roads, and affordable housing are the top three issues for residents.”

Other findings of the survey, per the City of Tampa: