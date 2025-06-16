Tampa Theatre to spotlight local Black cinema at Juneteenth film celebration

Red carpet at the 2024 Juneteenth Film Celebration // Photo provided by Film Tampa Bay

The Tampa Theatre, in partnership with Film Tampa Bay, is highlighting Black filmmakers at its third annual Juneteenth Film Celebration on Thursday.

The celebration will preview upcoming films and display shorts by Tampa Bay filmmakers.

The event will be capped off with a showing of “Is That Black Enough for You?!?,” a documentary about Black cinema of the seventies, followed by a film discussion and Q&A.

Cranstan Cumberbatch is the festival director.

“With us being indie filmmakers, to see and be able to talk about those people that have helped pave the way for us to be able to do what we’re doing now is really something to celebrate,” Cranston told WMNF.

Toniece Evan’s film “The Vixen” tells the story of a heartbroken woman looking for revenge.

Five shorts are set to be shown on Thursday, June 19th. // Credit: Film Tampa Bay

Evans was inspired to start filmmaking after noticing a lack of representation.

“I didn’t feel like I saw enough people that look like me, that wrote stories for me, so I decided, let me pick up a pen, let me find someone with a camera, and let’s figure this out.” Evans said.

Also featured is Erica Sutherlin’s film “ATONE,” which is about the consequences of gun violence.

“What we’re trying to say is not that this particular problem happens only in urban areas, but that it is a problem – we just happen to be telling this story through the voice and the actions of a black male who is searching for redemption,” Sutherlin said.

Filmmaker Dwight Mathis cast his family in “Riding Hood,” a dark reimaging of the famous tale.

“To see this take on little red riding hood, to seeing that there can be an all black cast rendition of a classic fairy tale done in a modern way is the biggest impact I’d like to leave the audience,” Mathis said.

Filmmaker Blake Emory cast festival organizer Cranston Cumberbatch as the lead in his film titled “Ethereal, Episode 1 Search for the God Particle.”

Emory points to unity as a powerful force in his filmmaking journey.

“We’re just trying to make the greatest film we possibly can, like any filmmaker would,” Emory said.

Michael Kinsey, director of “Gloria 19”, hopes young filmmakers leave with this message:

“Don’t be afraid to tackle a genre that you don’t think you could, just figure out your resources, what you have, and figure out a way to tell it.” Kinsey said.

Doors open at 5:30 on Thursday, June 19th at the Tampa Theatre.

Find more information for the event, including how to RSVP, here.