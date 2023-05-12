Tampa third most dangerous city in nation for cyclists, data shows

Share this:

A recent study ranked Tampa as the third most dangerous city in the nation for cyclists. The study emphasizes the city’s need for better bike infrastructure.

The study, by Velotric, ranked cities by number of fatal accidents in 2020. Houston and Los Angeles ranked 1st and 2nd, with Tampa in third.

J. Steele Olmstead, cyclist, and longtime Tampa resident, is disappointed with the ranking.

“We have 365 beautiful days a year! Very few do we have cases where it’s too cold to ride a bicycle. And it’s flat! We can ride these things all year long!”

In 2015, the Tampa city council unveiled a vision zero plan for pedestrian and bicycle safety. The plan seeks to eliminate roadway fatalities and severe injuries. Four years later, the city adopted the plan. The city has painted crosswalks and worked on bike lanes, among other projects.

However, Olmstead thinks it’s not enough.

“Kennedy Avenue, all the way out to freaking Westshore needs a bicycle lane. A protected bicycle lane.”

Five other Florida cities also ranked in the top 10, making Florida the state with the largest number of fatal bike accidents.