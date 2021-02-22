Tampa wants your ideas on transportation and development

Share this:

The City of Tampa’s MOVES (Mobility, Opportunity, Vision, Equity, and Safety) project is hosting the first of 10 “Listen First” virtual neighborhood sessions, on Tuesday, February 23. Residents will have an opportunity to voice their ideas for improving mobility and development within their neighborhoods.

“By listening to the feedback and ideas of our community, we can address the specific concerns residents are experiencing from block to block and make meaningful changes that will improve access to reliable transportation, increase safety, and enhance the quality of life for all Tampanians,” said Mayor Castor in a recent City of Tampa press release.

There are many issues that will need to be addressed during these sessions, including new methods of mass transportation for a growing city. In addition, many Tampa residents have concerns with pedestrian and bike safety, the absence of sidewalks in many neighborhoods, and street disrepair.

The February 23rd “Listen First” meeting is for residents in zip codes 33602, 33603, 33605, and 33619, and will begin at 6 PM. To RSVP, or for more information, including dates for the remaining 9 meetings, visit tampa.gov/tampamoves.