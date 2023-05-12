Tampa will celebrate National Train Day on Saturday

Share this:

Saturday is National Train Day. Rail enthusiasts will celebrate at Tampa’s Union Station.

Every day an Amtrak train arrives from New York and departs for Miami from the historic rail station near downtown Tampa. And later in the day another Silver Star line train arrives and departs heading north along the same route.

That’s the extent of inter-city train service in a region with very little passenger rail service.

Enthusiasts will celebrate trains Saturday at Union Station located at 601 North Nebraska Avenue, just east of downtown Tampa not far from Channelside.

Tampa’s National Train Day celebration lasts from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.