Tampa youth unite to oppose to Trump’s executive order

President Donald Trump started his second term with a deluge of controversial executive orders – sparking local outrage among some Tampa youth.

About 100 people gathered at Tampa City Hall Wednesday to protest mass deportations and the order to end birthright citizenship.

“End Mass Deportation….End Mass Deportation….”

That’s 17-year-old Natalea Madeiros chanting through the megaphone.

“Nobody deserves to come somewhere seeking a better future and a better way of life, and be expected to be kicked out. You don’t do that anywhere else. Like, we’re supposed to love our neighbor. We’re such a God-fearing Christian country like everyone claims, love your neighbor.”

Madeiros was one of many who demonstrated against the recent effort to crack down on undocumented immigrants.

Nicole, who did not want to share her last name is 20 years old and organized the protest.

“When I was born my mom was in the process of getting citizenship. She wasn’t yet married to my father who was an American citizen, but I was born before all that. So, it’s just something that touches home with me.”

Under the order, children born on or after February 19, 2025, in the U.S. must have at least one parent who is a Legal Permanent Resident or a U.S. citiz en.

Although a federal judge blocked the order ending birthright citizenship, Trump says he may have the support of the U-S Supreme Court.

Momo is a 25-year-old citizen.

She says her family, who sell vegetables, live in fear amid threats of mass deportation.

“I have some uncles and aunts, they actually sell here in Tampa at the flea market, but they’re not going to be showing up no more due to their being scared of deportation.”

Event organizers say another group of like-minded youth in Orlando held a similar rally, but neither event claimed to be involved with any organizations; they just wanted to make their voices heard.