Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Tampa’s Fearless Four Fought Discrimination in City Employment

Posted on by Shelley Reback
Share
Tampa’s Fearless Four, from left, James Dukes, Frank Gray, Clarence Nathan and Rufus Lewis, were Tampa police officers who, 50 years ago, successfully sued the Tampa Police Department for discrimination. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

On Emancipation Day and Juneteenth, Paul Guzzo, culture reporter for the Tampa Bay Times, joined Shelley on MidPoint to explore the history of the Fearless Four, a group of Tampa Police Department officers who filed a federal racial discrimination complaint in 1974. Their complaint was joined with one filed by the National Organization for Women. After a 2 year investigation of their allegations by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Four were successful, and the then-Mayor William Poe Sr. for the City of Tampa signed an agreement committing to weed out discrimination from its hiring and promotion practices so that Blacks and women were equally considered for positions and advancement in City government.

Guzzo’s research involved more than 40 hours of interviews with the now-elderly gentlemen who related their experiences of racial discrimination in the Tampa Police Department in detail. Surprisingly, perhaps, they insisted that they would not name the personnel in the department that they believed were responsible for abusing them or holding them back. They preferred to forgive them now.

One of the younger officers who initially approached the Four about joining their complaint was Bennie Holder, then a new officer on the force. He was turned away from being a named complainant because of his limited time on the police force, and because the more experienced officers hoped to improve conditions for Holder’s future advancement in the police force for him. Ironically, years later, Bennie Holder was named Tampa’s first Black Chief of Police by Tampa’s first woman Mayor, Sandy Freedman. To date, Holder still holds the record as Tampa’s longest-serving police Chief.

You can read Paul Guzzo’s story in the Tampa Bay Times here. You can listen to the full Juneteenth show here, on the WMNF app, or as a WMNF MidPoint podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

This Juneteenth, the Tampa Theatre is celebrating local Black filmmakers

Listen: This Juneteenth, the Tampa Bay Theatre is shining the...

heat
Dangerous heat in cars can be lethal to people and pets

This year, 18 children have died after being found in...

Tampa leaders announce new Black history museum

Listen: The Tampa Bay History Center and Tampa Housing Authority...

The Scoop: Tues. June 18th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

One recent veto by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was for...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎙️✨ On June 14th, we hosted 13 students and 2 chaperones from Camp Fire Sunshine for a music project and station tour! Their enthusiasm and creativity highlighted the importance of youth in advancing our community radio mission. Thank you, Camp Fire Sunshine! 🎶📻❤️ #WMNF #YouthPower TODAY AT 2PM ON @live_music_showcase ! The Awesome Discord Theory! 🎉🎵🔥 @discordtheory combines elements of pop-punk, post-hardcore, and other alternative genres, while lyrically provoking thought, love, and hope. Catch this band live here on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! #wmnf #communityradio #Music Juneteenth is coming up soon! 🎉 Who remembers the fantastic Poetry and Hip Hop Slam we had at the WMNF Studios to celebrate? It's hard to believe it's already been 5 years! What a great time that was! Let's get ready to create even more fantastic memories this year! 🌟 #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf 🎉Summer Fund Drive has ended but there's Still Time to Give! 🎉 Help your favorite host reach their show goal and keep the community spirit alive! 🎶 Your support enables us to continue sharing new music, art, and exciting events.🌟 YOU help make it all possible! Click to give and show your support! ❤️ ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/FUNDDRIVE #funddrive #donate #wmnf Today on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! The Awesome Treis & Friends! 🎸✨ If you love Indie Funk, tune in at 2PM for some great music and discover why you should love this band! Watch live here Facebook or 🎧 ➡️ 88.5 on your radio dial! 📻🎶 #Music #wmnf #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Wednesday
Player position: