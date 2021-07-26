Tampa’s Glove plays The Hub before heading to Lollapalooza

Share this:

Glove, Tampa’s own new-wave / post-punk outfit, played a free show at The Hub this past Saturday. A night that, despite the obvious lack of cigarette smoke, may have seemed like no other on the long arc of time. But to those of us that have been held up in our homes away from the local music and venues we hold most dear for the past 18 months, we saw and heard something unexchangeable. The first concert at the oldest dive bar in the heart of our city since the entire world turned upside-down. And the picture perfect band to bring us back.

Fall Tour Kicks off With Lallapalooza

If you have not had the privilege of seeing Glove, you’ll have to wait a bit to hear them live. Saturday’s performance kicked off a busy Fall for the group, one bound to make up for lost time. Glove will be spending the next week traveling to Chicago, IL to play the famed Lollapalooza before heading out on a jam-packed nation spanning fall schedule including other festivals, dates in support of Kentucky based White Reaper, and headlining tour dates sprinkled in between.

If you find yourself lucky enough to be at one of those shows, you’ll find that the foursome has a sound and presence that spans time. Obvious influences of New Order/Joy Division you might expect, but with a garage-rock bent that makes for a much more rock’n’roll than shoegaze live show.

Confidence abounds from each of the performers, guitarist Rod Wolfe, and multi-instrumentalist Brie Denicourt, each made their way out into the crowd multiple times keeping the shoulder to shoulder crowd well enraptured. Keyboardist Michelle Primiani and bassist Justin Burns shook Franklin Street with an immense low end that more than held up but surely punished the modest PA at The Hub.

Ephemera Blaq, solo project of Ricky Seelbach, opened the show with a fantastic supplement of more loud synth based rock.

Until they return, we wish Glove safe travels and promise a capacity crowd to receive them at one of our many wonderful venues which will likely be much larger than the dive bar known for its heavy pours.

New Music Still to Come

You can listen to their latest single below, and be on the lookout for their debut full length, Boom Nights, out later this year.

JUL 31, 2021 | Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL

JUL 31, 2021 | Subterranean – Chicago, IL

SEP 20, 2021 | Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY

SEP 22, 2021 | The Stone Pony – Asbury Park, NJ

SEP 23, 2021 | Sultan Room – Brooklyn, NY

SEP 24, 2021 | DC9 Nightclub – Washington, DC

SEP 25, 2021 | Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC

SEP 28, 2021 | Exit/In – Nashville, TN

OCT 21, 2021 | District Live – Savannah, GA

OCT 24, 2021 | The Burl – Lexington, KY

OCT 30, 2021 | Hotel Vegas – Austin, TX

