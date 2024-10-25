“Tampa’s hidden vegetable farm” with urban farmer Joe Dalessio

Joe Dalessio is the founder of Meacham Urban Farms, Downtown Tampa’s hidden vegetable farm. Joe is a first-generation urban farmer and entrepreneur.
You can learn more about Meacham Farms at:
Recorded: 02/2023
Joe Dalessio is the founder of Meacham Urban Farms, Downtown Tampa’s hidden vegetable farm. Joe is a first-generation urban farmer and entrepreneur.
You can learn more about Meacham Farms at:
Recorded: 02/2023
You may also like
WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.
WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.