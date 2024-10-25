Donate Now!
“Tampa’s hidden vegetable farm” with urban farmer Joe Dalessio

Posted on by Andrew Sparks
Joe Dalessio is the founder of Meacham Urban Farms, Downtown Tampa’s hidden vegetable farm. Joe is a first-generation urban farmer and entrepreneur.

You can learn more about Meacham Farms at:

MeachamFarm.com

Recorded: 02/2023

