Tampa’s ukulele funk heroes: The Applebutter Express takes the stage at Tropical Heatwave 2025

Get ready to dance the night away as Tampa’s own musical sensation, The Applebutter Express, joins the stellar lineup at this year’s Tropical Heatwave 2025. Known for their infectious blend of ukulele funk and sweet harmonies, this dynamic group promises to deliver an unforgettable performance that will keep your feet moving from start to finish.

A Unique Sound with Deep Florida Roots

The Applebutter Express brings a refreshing and distinctive sound to the stage, combining elements of bluegrass and Americana with funky rhythms that create an irresistible musical experience. At the heart of the band is the husband-and-wife duo of Kyle and Shannon Biss, whose vocal harmonies seamlessly intertwine to create the signature Applebutter sound that fans have come to love.

The duo doesn’t stand alone in creating this musical magic – they’re joined by the talented Zach Rogers on bass and virtuoso Jason Baker on fiddle. Together, this quartet creates a rich, full sound that transcends traditional genre boundaries and connects with audiences on a deeply emotional level.

A Performance Not to Be Missed

What sets The Applebutter Express apart isn’t just their musical talent, it’s the joyful energy they bring to every performance. Their shows are known for creating an atmosphere where inhibitions fade away and pure musical enjoyment takes center stage. Whether you’re a long-time fan or discovering them for the first time at Tropical Heatwave, their set promises to be a highlight of the festival.

The band’s Tampa roots make their appearance at Tropical Heatwave 2025 something of a homecoming celebration. This local connection adds an extra layer of excitement to their performance, as they share their music with friends, family, and neighbors alongside visitors from across the country.

Join the Dance Party

If you’re looking for the performance that will have you dancing until your feet hurt (in the best possible way), be sure to catch The Applebutter Express at Tropical Heatwave 2025. Their combination of ukulele-driven melodies, soulful harmonies, and infectious rhythms creates a musical experience that appeals to music lovers of all ages and backgrounds.

