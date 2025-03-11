Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Tampa’s ukulele funk heroes: The Applebutter Express takes the stage at Tropical Heatwave 2025

Posted on March 11, 2025 • by Ernesto Reitich
Share

Get ready to dance the night away as Tampa’s own musical sensation, The Applebutter Express, joins the stellar lineup at this year’s Tropical Heatwave 2025. Known for their infectious blend of ukulele funk and sweet harmonies, this dynamic group promises to deliver an unforgettable performance that will keep your feet moving from start to finish.

A Unique Sound with Deep Florida Roots
The Applebutter Express brings a refreshing and distinctive sound to the stage, combining elements of bluegrass and Americana with funky rhythms that create an irresistible musical experience. At the heart of the band is the husband-and-wife duo of Kyle and Shannon Biss, whose vocal harmonies seamlessly intertwine to create the signature Applebutter sound that fans have come to love.

The duo doesn’t stand alone in creating this musical magic – they’re joined by the talented Zach Rogers on bass and virtuoso Jason Baker on fiddle. Together, this quartet creates a rich, full sound that transcends traditional genre boundaries and connects with audiences on a deeply emotional level.

A Performance Not to Be Missed
What sets The Applebutter Express apart isn’t just their musical talent, it’s the joyful energy they bring to every performance. Their shows are known for creating an atmosphere where inhibitions fade away and pure musical enjoyment takes center stage. Whether you’re a long-time fan or discovering them for the first time at Tropical Heatwave, their set promises to be a highlight of the festival.

The band’s Tampa roots make their appearance at Tropical Heatwave 2025 something of a homecoming celebration. This local connection adds an extra layer of excitement to their performance, as they share their music with friends, family, and neighbors alongside visitors from across the country.

Join the Dance Party
If you’re looking for the performance that will have you dancing until your feet hurt (in the best possible way), be sure to catch The Applebutter Express at Tropical Heatwave 2025. Their combination of ukulele-driven melodies, soulful harmonies, and infectious rhythms creates a musical experience that appeals to music lovers of all ages and backgrounds.

Buy your tickets here!

Additional bands at Tropical Heatwave 2025

Chuck Prophet returns to Tropical Heatwave with new cumbia sound
Latin Grammy winner Cheo to heat up WMNF 88.5 Tropical Heatwave 2025
Guitar virtuoso Sue Foley headlines Tropical Heatwave on May 10th
Instrument-Swapping rock innovators Skating Polly join Tropical Heatwave lineup
Rocket 88 blasts off at Tropical Heatwave 2025: Florida’s rockabilly legends return!
Let’s Get Loud: Zach Person set to electrify Tropical Heatwave 2025
Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Musician with cello.
Florida Orchestra and Florida Holocaust Museum presents “Violins of Hope”

The Florida Holocaust Museum and the Florida Orchestra are holding...

Let’s Get Loud: Zach Person set to electrify Tropical Heatwave 2025

Guitarist Zach Person brings his explosive sound to Tropical Heatwave...

Rocket 88 blasts off at Tropical Heatwave 2025: Florida’s rockabilly legends return!

Florida's legendary rockabilly outfit Rocket 88 returns to Tropical Heatwave...

Chuck Prophet returns to Tropical Heatwave with new cumbia sound

WMNF welcomes back Chuck Prophet to Tropical Heatwave 2025 with...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Freak Show
Player position: