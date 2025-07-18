Temple Terrace water test shows chemicals above EPA limit

Dringing water by show999 via iStock for WMNF News.

At the beginning of the year, Temple Terrace conducted a Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule 5 test on its public water system. The test found over 29 PFAS chemicals, two of which the EPA has issued advisories for, were over the recommended limits.

PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals that have been used since the 1940s in a variety of consumer products like nonstick cookware, firefighting foam, and dental floss. These chemicals have been proven to be linked to multiple health risks, including cancer, thyroid disease, and liver damage.

Since the test was conducted, the city has been actively working on a solution.

James Ferraro Jr., a Florida attorney, said the city has until 2031 to follow EPA regulations by ensuring that two major PFAS compounds have levels under four parts per trillion.

“It’s going to require them to likely put in place and modify their plant, and their existing water infrastructure to make sure that they could treat PFAS, and that’s done in a few different ways, but they’re very costly. Some of the options are reverse osmosis, granular activated carbon, or ion exchange,” said Ferraro Jr.

Ferraro Jr. said many public water systems in Florida are in the same position as Temple Terrace, but it might not be the cities’ fault.

“Where the attention and the focus need to be is on the chemical manufacturers, the companies that made and distributed these chemicals; they’re the responsible parties here,” said Ferraro Jr.

Many cities are seeking litigation from these chemical companies responsible for PFAS in the water.

Carlos Baía, the city manager, said these companies have continued putting PFAS into the environment for decades, knowing the dangers, and are now subject to litigation.

“The cities also engaged the services of an outside attorney to represent us in some of the settlement litigation that’s ongoing right now, so that we can hopefully use those funds to help offset the cost and not put the cost on our own ratepayers that had nothing to do with this,” said Baía.

Temple Terrace’s website states that the city’s water services consultant, CHA, is assessing and will recommend a PFAS filtration and treatment solution. It is expected to be presented to the city council in the fall.

Baía said they have a web page dedicated to PFAS filled with information that is continuously being added, including results from new tests.

“I can say right now, I guess I just like to reassure folks that the water meets all Florida drinking water standards today, and that we, with the filtration system, they’re working towards that will be a solution,” said Baía.

For any residents with questions or concerns, you can visit Temple Terrace’s website here for details.