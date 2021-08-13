Need to get tested for coronavirus? Here’s where you can

Share this:

Here is a link to many coronavirus resources

This information was provided by the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County with information about getting tested for coronavirus in Pinellas. Some of this information also applies to other counties.

PINELLAS COVID-19 SITE PROVIDES NO-COST, NO-APPOINTMENT TESTING

Getting tested for coronavirus at Center for Health Equity in South St. Petersburg

More than 2,800 tested in the first four days

Because the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise, a no-cost, no-appointment testing site opened in Pinellas on Aug. 9 to provide more access for residents.

In its first four days, the site operated by CDR Maguire provided 2,848 tests to the public. Of those, 2,364 were rapid antigen tests and 484 were PCR tests. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.

The site is located at the Center for Health Equity, 2333 34th St. S., St. Petersburg.

Testing will be at no cost to the client, who may be asked for health insurance information. Those without health insurance will not be turned away.

For information about this CDR Maguire test site, call (800) 232-0233.

Other places to get tested for coronavirus

There are also CVS, Walgreens and urgent care clinics providing testing in Pinellas. They are listed on the Pinellas County site here.

Where to get COVID-19 vacccinations

DOH-Pinellas continues to encourage everyone who has not received a COVID-19 vaccination to get protected as soon as possible. Vaccination remains the most effective defense from COVID-19.

Vaccines are provided at no cost in many places in Pinellas without an appointment or a wait.

To find all locations where vaccines are provided near you, go to https://www.vaccines.gov/ or call (800) 232-0233.

For more information about DOH-Pinellas, go to http://pinellas.floridahealth.gov/ or follow them on Twitter at @HealthyPinellas. They are also on Facebook and Nextdoor to provide public health updates and information.