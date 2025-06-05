You Made Waves: A Heartfelt Thanks from WMNF 88.5 FM

At WMNF 88.5 FM, community means everything. Thanks to your incredible support, our recent Summer Fund Drive was a resounding success. We are proud to say we met our goal because of YOU!

This year, our theme was “Zero Silence, Just Waves”, a bold reflection of our mission: to never go quiet in the face of truth. At a time when public media is facing severe funding cuts from the current administration, your generosity reminds us that independent journalism and community voices still matter. More than ever, your contributions are the power behind our signal.

Every dollar you gave helps keep our mics on, our journalists reporting, our DJs spinning, and our community informed and inspired. From the early risers who tune in at dawn to the late night listeners who find solace in our airwaves, your support ensures WMNF remains a vital, independent voice in Tampa Bay and beyond.

We also want to thank the volunteers, phone bank heroes, food providers, and match sponsors who came together to support this drive. You didn’t just donate you stood up for free expression, for local stories, and for truth without compromise.

Zero Silence means we won’t back down. Just Waves means we’ll keep reaching hearts, minds, and speakers across the region.

From all of us at WMNF 88.5 FM, thank you for believing in us, standing with us, and being part of this beautiful, powerful community radio family.

Thank you for your support!

If you haven’t had a chance to donate yet, there’s still time. This is your opportunity to keep community voices—your voice—alive on the air.

Help us continue sharing truth, music, and stories that matter.

We need you. Donate today.