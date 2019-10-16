Share this:

Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Fall Fund Drive ~ Oct 2nd – 9th, 2019

We’d never make it through without the generosity of these folks who gave us coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner, late night & snack donations!!

If you frequent these businesses or know these donors, please mention that you appreciate their support of 88.5FM Community Radio ~ A little recognition goes a long way…

(*** = New or ** = Returning donor after absence)

All Star Janitorial, our custodians, provided breakfast sandwiches on Sun AM ~ Thanks, Richard & Joselyn

Blazing Bean Coffee Roasters, 22151 US Hwy 19 N, Clearwater, donated fresh roasted coffee on Friday

*** Cass Street Deli, 1331 W Cass St, Tampa delivered pastries on Tuesday ~ Thanks Sean & Suzanne

Catering Specialties -Steve Hicks cooked omelets at WMNF, on-line at www.cateringspecialties.com on Wed

*** Chef Polly delivered chicken pasta primavera, strawberry shortcake and sweet potato pie Tues ~

Cosmic Donut Company, 32130 US Hwy 19 N in Palm Harbor sent GIANT apple fritters for Friday breakfast

Crystal Bay Café, 800 Twiggs St in the Hills. County Courthouse made grits casserole, omelets & biscuits Thurs AM

Cynthony Palmer baked & brought us corn muffins Fri afternoon ~ What great volunteers we have at WMNF!!

Eco Farm & Jon Butts, of the Sustainable Living show baked 3 homemade fruit pies (2 vegan) Monday ~

Ella’s Americana Folk Art Café, 5119 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, made chicken & waffles, chicken patties & salad Sat ~

Evos Carrollwood, 10205 Lake Carroll Way, Tampa prepared wraps & salads for our late night volunteers Fri~ Thanks, Anita

Faedo’s Family Cuban Bakery, 5150 North Florida Ave, Tampa, offered up Cuban bread every morning ~

Frida’s Café & Bakery, 9700 Ulmerton Rd, Largo baked us pastries for breakfast on Saturday – Welcome

Gail & Paul Carroll made oatmeal cookies on Friday and bean salad on Monday ~ Thanks, for all you do!!

Greg Chubboy & Bear Hobbies, USA – 5135 W. Cypress St., Tampa sent biscotti to dunk in our coffee on Wed

Harvey’s 4th Street Grill, 3121 4th St N, St Petersburg, sent sandwiches, potato salad, dill pickles & brownies for Wed lunch

*** Imperial BBQ, 5226 Gunn Highway, Tampa sent smoked chicken and ribs, mac and cheese, vegan collards & rice ~

Jane Gibbons prepared chicken enchiladas, vegan black beans & rice + brownies on Tues night, then Gary answered phones ~

Jean Charles, member-supporter, made turkey curry salad, mango salsa, brownies & green salad & brought it Monday ~

Jim Walter, WMNF Volunteer, baked quiche for the Monday helpers taking pledges & keeping it going ~ Thx

King Natural Catering cooked to order black-eyed pea burgers, with raw nut spread & a salad bar on Fri – Thank you, Gregory

*** Laureen Jaffe, co-host of the Third Opinion, bought pizza and a salad for Sunday’s lunch ~ Thx so much

Little Donut House, 4048 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, sent donuts for breakfast Mon ~ Thanks, Stephen & Katie

Liz Campoli baked vegan chocolate cupcake treats for our vegan volunteers & anyone who wanted to try them

Lucy & Tom Dent brought native Polish food every morning of the drive! Lucy cooked & Tom drove it over!

Melitta Coffee, 13925 58th St N, Clearwater, sent coffee for the staff & volunteers to enjoy on Tuesday~

Mitmita Ethiopian Restaurant, 4901 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa sent vegan lunch on Tuesday ~ Thanks!

Mother Kombucha sent 6 packs of 6 different flavors of “living tea” for the staff & volunteers ~ Thx, Joshua

** Mr. Dunderbak’s, 14929 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa sent sandwiches, spätzle, sauerkraut & sausages Thurs

New York, New York Pizza, 1512 E 7th Ave, Tampa delivered pizzas Mon ~ Thx to new manager, Alicia

Petra Middle Eastern Cuisine, 1118 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, sent falafel, hummus & pita bread Fri – Thx Maria & Muien

*** Pure Kitchen Organic Vegan, 3214 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa sent mac & cashew cheese, jerk fried rice & salad ~ Welcome

Queen of Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant, 11001 N 56th St, Temple Terrace, sent vegetables, chicken, red lentil stew & injera Fri

Revolution Ice Cream has locations in Seminole Heights & Brandon & Dawn delivered ice cream on Thurs

** Rollin’Oats, 1021 N. MacDill Ave, Tampa sent fruit & veggie platters for late Mon ~ Thanks for returning!

Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Rd, Tampa, made chicken & basa, hush puppies & cole slaw on Sun night

Starbucks, 8229 Parkedge Dr, Tampa, sent fresh brewed coffee, cream & sugar both Wednesdays ~ So kind!!

Stuart Mellish, host of Thurs’ “It’s the Music” brought bagels & cream cheese for us on Tues ~ Thx, Stu

Sulphur Springs Sandwich Shop, 9000 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa sent Cubans for lunch Tues ~ Thx Vanessa & Keith

Tammy Cappleman delivered vegan “kitchen sink salad” Saturday ~ Tammy’s Marketplace Deli is a food delivery service

Tampa Food Not Bombs made biscuits & vegan gravy for breakfast Wed ~ Thx to Dezeray, Jimmy & the team

*** Tijuana Flats, 1617 W. Platt St, Tampa gave a chicken & refried beans taco bar w/ fixin’s for Sat dinner ~ Thx, Quinn & Eli

Udipi Pure Veg Indian Café, 14422 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa made dal, chana masala & lemon (& white) basmati rice Thurs

Vinny Scully prepared his amazing breakfast & coffee for the staff & volunteers on Friday ~ BIG HUGS, Chef V

Zen Forrest, 4148 Rowan Rd, New Port Richey, made Green Goddess rice w/ coconut curry sauce Tues ~ Thx Ciara & Victor

___________________________________________________________________________

Special thanks to Anne, Cheryl, Chris, Debra, Eluv, Jon, Joselyn, Kay, Michael, Pamela, Suzie

& all who kept our kitchen as clean as can be!

Looking forward to the next Membership Drive ~ See you all in the kitchen!!

Peace, Love & Good Eatin’, Miss Julie