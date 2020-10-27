Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Fall Fund Drive ~ Oct 5th – 24th, 2020
We’d never make it through without the generosity of these folks who gave us breakfast, lunch, dinner & snack donations!!
If you frequent these businesses or know these donors, please mention that you appreciate their support of
88.5FM Community Radio ~ A little recognition goes a long way… (*** = New)
Bavaro’s Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria located at 514 N Franklin St, Tampa, made penne pomodoro & salad Mon
Birdrock Taco Shack located at 1004 10th Ave W, Bradenton, delivered dinner Fri ~ Thx Scott & Chef David
Cabot Creamery Cooperative provided cheese coupons we passed out ~ They are online at www.cabotcheese.coop
*** Cass Street Deli located at 1331 W Cass St made boxed lunches on Wed – Thanks, Chef Suzanne.
Cosmic Donut Company, 32130 US Hwy 19 N in Palm Harbor sent GIANT apple fritters for Friday breakfast
Ella’s Americana Folk Art Café, 5119 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, made lunch Friday ~ Thanks Y’all
Gina Cox prepared breakfast Sat of homemade muffins & granola, fruit, nuts & yogurt – Thanks to the Cox family
*** Gulfcoast Sourdough Sandwich House located at 2414 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, made dinner Thur – Thanks!
*** Harvest Bowl Eatery & Market located at 6109 N Florida Ave donated lunch Tues – Welcome Mike & family
Harvey’s 4th Street Grill, 3121 4th St N, St Petersburg, sent sandwiches, potato salad, dill pickles & brownies Thurs
Jerk Hut located at 1241 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, sent lunch on Monday – Thanks, Karen & Andrew.
Jim Shirk made 2 breakfasts (Tues & Wed) & answered pledge calls, too!
*** Mr B’s Southern Cuisine located at 3401 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, prepared breakfast Thurs – Welcome, Curtis
Mr. Dunderbak’s, 14929 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa sent spätzle, sauerkraut & sausages for Wed dinner
Nature’s Food Patch located at 1225 Cleveland St in Clearwater sent bags of corn snacks for volunteer munching
New World Brewery located at 810 E Skagway, Tampa, sent pork, black beans & rice for Sat dinner – Thanks, Clay
*** Samaria Café located at 502 N Tampa St, Tampa, prepared breakfast on Mon – Welcome, Karine & Theirry
Red Mesa located at 4912 4th St N, St Petersburg sent dinner on Tuesday – Thank Pete & Tony & Tony O!!
*** Whatever Pops and Bowls located at 5127 N Florida Ave sent frozen pop treats on Saturday – Welcome, Steve
Vinny Scully prepared his amazing breakfast for the staff & volunteers at WMNF Friday ~ Thanks to Terri, too!
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Looking forward to the next Membership Drive ~ Hope to see many of you helping out on phones.
Peace, Love & Good Eatin’, Miss Julie