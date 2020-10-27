Share this:

Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Fall Fund Drive ~ Oct 5th – 24th, 2020

We’d never make it through without the generosity of these folks who gave us breakfast, lunch, dinner & snack donations!!

If you frequent these businesses or know these donors, please mention that you appreciate their support of

88.5FM Community Radio ~ A little recognition goes a long way… (*** = New)

Bavaro’s Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria located at 514 N Franklin St, Tampa, made penne pomodoro & salad Mon

Birdrock Taco Shack located at 1004 10th Ave W, Bradenton, delivered dinner Fri ~ Thx Scott & Chef David

Cabot Creamery Cooperative provided cheese coupons we passed out ~ They are online at www.cabotcheese.coop

*** Cass Street Deli located at 1331 W Cass St made boxed lunches on Wed – Thanks, Chef Suzanne.

Cosmic Donut Company, 32130 US Hwy 19 N in Palm Harbor sent GIANT apple fritters for Friday breakfast

Ella’s Americana Folk Art Café, 5119 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, made lunch Friday ~ Thanks Y’all

Gina Cox prepared breakfast Sat of homemade muffins & granola, fruit, nuts & yogurt – Thanks to the Cox family

*** Gulfcoast Sourdough Sandwich House located at 2414 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, made dinner Thur – Thanks!

*** Harvest Bowl Eatery & Market located at 6109 N Florida Ave donated lunch Tues – Welcome Mike & family

Harvey’s 4th Street Grill, 3121 4th St N, St Petersburg, sent sandwiches, potato salad, dill pickles & brownies Thurs

Jerk Hut located at 1241 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, sent lunch on Monday – Thanks, Karen & Andrew.

Jim Shirk made 2 breakfasts (Tues & Wed) & answered pledge calls, too!

*** Mr B’s Southern Cuisine located at 3401 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, prepared breakfast Thurs – Welcome, Curtis

Mr. Dunderbak’s, 14929 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa sent spätzle, sauerkraut & sausages for Wed dinner

Nature’s Food Patch located at 1225 Cleveland St in Clearwater sent bags of corn snacks for volunteer munching

New World Brewery located at 810 E Skagway, Tampa, sent pork, black beans & rice for Sat dinner – Thanks, Clay

*** Samaria Café located at 502 N Tampa St, Tampa, prepared breakfast on Mon – Welcome, Karine & Theirry

Red Mesa located at 4912 4th St N, St Petersburg sent dinner on Tuesday – Thank Pete & Tony & Tony O!!

*** Whatever Pops and Bowls located at 5127 N Florida Ave sent frozen pop treats on Saturday – Welcome, Steve

Vinny Scully prepared his amazing breakfast for the staff & volunteers at WMNF Friday ~ Thanks to Terri, too!

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Looking forward to the next Membership Drive ~ Hope to see many of you helping out on phones.

Peace, Love & Good Eatin’, Miss Julie