Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Fall Membership Drive – October 8th – October 15th, 2025

We’d never make it through without the generosity of these folks who lovingly prepared breakfast, lunch, dinner, sweets and gave drinks and snacks!

If you frequent these businesses or know these donors, please mention that you appreciate their support of 88.5FM Community Radio ~

A little recognition goes a long way… (*** = New, ** = Returning)

*** All Star Janitorial, Mr. Luther & Miss Diane Jackson made lasagna, salad & dessert for dinner Sat

Volunteer Comm. Secretary, Gabrielle Ayala, baked pumpkin bread on Thurs & mailed stuff all week

Bavaro’s Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria, 514 N Franklin St, Tampa sent penne marinara for Sat dinner

Volunteer Tammy Cappleman made roasted quinoa salad & onion cups and delivered

Volunteer Stephanie Price’s homemade cookies for Saturday lunch

Café Hey, 1540 N Franklin St, Tampa made breakfast sandwiches for us on Monday, even the vegans!

Cheesecake Richard baked apple walnut and apple pecan cakes, & cheesecakes for the week!

Dave n Eve’s Catering Dah’vea & David Diaz (Jazz Connections) made chickpea sliders for Sat lunch

Decosmo Italian Market, 6832 49th St, Pinellas Park prepared sandwiches, veggies & sweets Thursday

Volunteer & co-host of Sat Bluegrass, Alida Duchene, brought, cut & plated fruit about every day!!

EcoFarm & Sustainable Living’s Jon Butts & Marcus Smith delivered cut fruit, cookies & buffalo milk Mon

WMNF Volunteer Eluv, host of Ultrasounds, made vegan split pea soup on Friday

Volunteer Chef Gina Cox made baked pasta, an amazing salad & banana pudding for Thurs dinner

*** Gateway Subs, with 6 locations all over Tampa Bay delivered subs, salads & cookies for Mon lunch

Volunteer Doug Guido baked an egg turkey casserole for Sunday breakfast & answered phones

Volunteer Anne Haywood made white chicken chili with fixins on the side for Friday dinner

Jamison B DoughJoe, Merry Galvin picked up baked goods, chips and other treats for the volunteers

*** JB’s Hot Dog Cart was onsite Friday for breakfast & lunch, prepping pancakes, dogs, sides & more!

Volunteers Lori & Joe Kahl brought savory and sweet snacks to share on Saturday

La Segunda Bakery, 2512 N 15th St, Ybor City, Tampa donated breakfast sandwiches & pastries Wed

Thursday Morning Show host, Katarina Lauver, made turkey chili for Friday dinner

WMNF Board Member Steve “Tampa Mac” MacIsaac a couple of batches of muffins, maybe more!

** Mema’s Alaskan Tacos, 1903 N 19th St, Tampa sent tacoritos, burritos & churros for Tues dinner

Front Desk Volunteer Peggy Morgan prepared a lentil curry with rice for us on Saturday

Mother Kombucha & Joshua Rumschlag sent multiple flavors of Kombucha Living Tea & Agua Bucha

New World Tampa, 810 E Skagway Ave, Tampa sent pizzas Wed & pizza, hummus & salad on Friday

New York, New York Pizza, 1512 East 7th Ave in Ybor City, sent pizza for second dinner Saturday

Outside BBQ, 1613 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd. sent Mon dinner: chicken, pork, sausage, coleslaw & potato salad

Petra Middle Eastern Restaurant, 1118 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa sent chicken & falafel with hummus & salad for lunch Wed,

and Petra also made chicken & kufta kebabs, basmati rice, salad, hummus & pita for dinner Sun

Listener Chuck Porter made beef and veggie chili & delivered it on Sunday for lunch

Volunteer and Midpoint host, Shelley Reback, baked chocolate sea salt cookies on Tuesday

WMNF Volunteer & Chef Vinny Scully prepared breakfast for everyone on Sunday, and took calls, too!

Volunteer and Member-Supporter, Jim Shirk, baked breakfast eggs cups Thurs, Fri, Tues & Finale Wed

Smoothie King, 5207 E Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace and 17501 Preserve Walk Lane in New Tampa –

Austin delivered a multiple flavors of smoothies this week, and came back to tally!!

Thank you all.

Looking forward to the next Membership Drive ~ February 18th – 25th, 2026

Peace, Love & Good Eatin’, Miss Julie

If you have a business to suggest WMNF contacts for future donations, please let me know.

Thanks for all you do for Community Radio.