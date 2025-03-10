Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Membership Drive ~ February 19th through February 26th, 2025

Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Membership Drive ~ February 19th through 26th, 2025
We’d never make it through without the generosity of these folks who lovingly prepared breakfast, lunch, dinner, sweets and gave drinks and snacks! If you frequent these businesses or know these donors, please mention that you appreciate their support of 88.5FM Community Radio ~ A little recognition goes a long way… (*** = New, ** = Returning)
Volunteer Committee Secretary, Gabrielle Ayala, baked sugar cookies for us Thursday
Bavaro’s Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria, 514 N Franklin St, Tampa sent Penne Marinara for Thurs lunch
Café Hey, 1540 N Franklin St, Tampa made breakfast sandwiches and coffee on Thursday
Volunteer Tammy Cappleman made veggie chili & crackers on Saturday to feed the people
Cheesecake Richard baked apple walnut cakes, brownies & cheesecakes that lasted the week!
Volunteer Board Op Jimmy Coley brought sandwiches & chips for lunch on Sunday
Volunteer & Monday Morning Show Host, Louise Coogan, baked up quiches & a frittata Monday
Decosmo Italian Market, 6832 49th St, Pinellas Park prepared trays of sweets for Sunday morning
WMNF Volunteer Eluv, of Ultrasounds, made vegan split pea soup on Friday and it was delish
** Evos Carrollwood, 10205 Lake Carroll Way made wraps & chicken strips for Saturday lunch
*** Flan Factory, 1718 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa sent eggs, home fries & Cuban toast Sunday morning
Jane Gibbons made chili and Texas sheet cake Gary Gibbons delivered on Tuesday night
Volunteer Doug Guido baked an egg turkey casserole for Sunday breakfast & answered phones
*** Hole in One Donuts, 14406 Florida Ave in Tampa on Tuesday morning
Volunteer Jennifer Hollowell baked chicken, rice & broccoli for lunch Friday
Acoustic Peace Club’s Jeannie Holton-Carufel made fruit salad & banana pudding Thursday night
Jerk Hut, 1241 E Fowler Ave made jerk chicken, rice & peas, cabbage & plantains for Sunday dinner
Volunteers Lori & Joe Kahl brought savory and sweet snacks & bought pizza to share on Saturday
Volunteer Joslyn Kearns made vegan chili on Friday for lunch
La Segunda Bakery,, 2512 N. 15th St in Ybor City sent breakfast sandwiches & pastries Wed AM
Thursday Morning Show host, Katarina Lauver, made turkey chili for Sunday lunch
WMNF Board Member Steve “Mac” MacIsaak brought gluten-free & other healthy snacks to enjoy
Front Desk Volunteer Peggy Morgan prepared veggie curry & rice for us on Saturday
Mother Kombucha and Joshua Rumschlag sent multiple flavors of Kombucha Living Tea
New World Tampa, 810 E Skagway Ave in North Tampa sent pizzas & hummus for dinner Friday
New York, New York Pizza, 1512 East 7th Ave in Ybor City, sent pizza for dinner Monday
Olde Heights Bistro, 4703 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa made vegan fried rice & Chicken Alfredo Tuesday
Dave Perkey baked brownies on Sunday & sent them in with his wife, “Sister Patty”, on Sunday
Petra Middle Eastern Restaurant, 1118 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa sent chicken & falafel dinner Wed
Listener Chuck Porter made chili for the Tuesday Night Trip Strip on Wed, Feb 18th, to get us going!
Volunteer Lisa Reuter baked gluten-free chocolate kiss peanut butter cookies on Tuesday
Satkar Indian Cuisine, 14422 N Dale Mabry Hwy made Chana dal & basmati rice for Saturday lunch
Volunteer Suzie Schonder brought brownie bites and cupcakes in when she came to answer phones
WMNF Volunteer & Chef, Vinny Scully prepared breakfast for everyone on Friday morning
Volunteer and Member-Supporter, Jim Shirk, baked breakfast eggs cups on Friday & Wednesday
Shuffle, located at 2612 N Tampa St in Seminole Heights, Tampa provided pasta & salad on Thursday
Smoothie King located at 5207 E Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace & 17501 Preserve Walk Lane, New Tampa – Austin delivered a multiple flavors of smoothies for a total of three donation this week!!
** Tara’s Roti Shop, 10006 N 30th St, Tampa sent curry chicken, cabbage, rice & peas for lunch Mon
WMNF Board Member Letty Valdes brought coffee & donuts to share on Sunday morning
Thank you all.
Looking forward to the next Membership Drive ~ May 28th – June 4th, 2025
Peace, Love & Good Eatin’, Miss Julie
