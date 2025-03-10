Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Membership Drive ~ February 19th through February 26th, 2025

Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Membership Drive ~ February 19th through 26th, 2025

We’d never make it through without the generosity of these folks who lovingly prepared breakfast, lunch, dinner, sweets and gave drinks and snacks! If you frequent these businesses or know these donors, please mention that you appreciate their support of 88.5FM Community Radio ~ A little recognition goes a long way… (*** = New, ** = Returning)

Volunteer Committee Secretary, Gabrielle Ayala, baked sugar cookies for us Thursday

Bavaro’s Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria, 514 N Franklin St, Tampa sent Penne Marinara for Thurs lunch

Café Hey, 1540 N Franklin St, Tampa made breakfast sandwiches and coffee on Thursday

Volunteer Tammy Cappleman made veggie chili & crackers on Saturday to feed the people

Cheesecake Richard baked apple walnut cakes, brownies & cheesecakes that lasted the week!

Volunteer Board Op Jimmy Coley brought sandwiches & chips for lunch on Sunday

Volunteer & Monday Morning Show Host, Louise Coogan, baked up quiches & a frittata Monday

Decosmo Italian Market, 6832 49th St, Pinellas Park prepared trays of sweets for Sunday morning

WMNF Volunteer Eluv, of Ultrasounds, made vegan split pea soup on Friday and it was delish

** Evos Carrollwood, 10205 Lake Carroll Way made wraps & chicken strips for Saturday lunch

*** Flan Factory, 1718 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa sent eggs, home fries & Cuban toast Sunday morning

Jane Gibbons made chili and Texas sheet cake Gary Gibbons delivered on Tuesday night

Volunteer Doug Guido baked an egg turkey casserole for Sunday breakfast & answered phones

*** Hole in One Donuts, 14406 Florida Ave in Tampa on Tuesday morning

Volunteer Jennifer Hollowell baked chicken, rice & broccoli for lunch Friday

Acoustic Peace Club’s Jeannie Holton-Carufel made fruit salad & banana pudding Thursday night

Jerk Hut, 1241 E Fowler Ave made jerk chicken, rice & peas, cabbage & plantains for Sunday dinner

Volunteers Lori & Joe Kahl brought savory and sweet snacks & bought pizza to share on Saturday

Volunteer Joslyn Kearns made vegan chili on Friday for lunch

La Segunda Bakery,, 2512 N. 15th St in Ybor City sent breakfast sandwiches & pastries Wed AM

Thursday Morning Show host, Katarina Lauver, made turkey chili for Sunday lunch

WMNF Board Member Steve “Mac” MacIsaak brought gluten-free & other healthy snacks to enjoy

Front Desk Volunteer Peggy Morgan prepared veggie curry & rice for us on Saturday

Mother Kombucha and Joshua Rumschlag sent multiple flavors of Kombucha Living Tea

New World Tampa, 810 E Skagway Ave in North Tampa sent pizzas & hummus for dinner Friday

New York, New York Pizza, 1512 East 7th Ave in Ybor City, sent pizza for dinner Monday

Olde Heights Bistro, 4703 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa made vegan fried rice & Chicken Alfredo Tuesday

Dave Perkey baked brownies on Sunday & sent them in with his wife, “Sister Patty”, on Sunday

Petra Middle Eastern Restaurant, 1118 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa sent chicken & falafel dinner Wed

Listener Chuck Porter made chili for the Tuesday Night Trip Strip on Wed, Feb 18th, to get us going!

Volunteer Lisa Reuter baked gluten-free chocolate kiss peanut butter cookies on Tuesday

Satkar Indian Cuisine, 14422 N Dale Mabry Hwy made Chana dal & basmati rice for Saturday lunch

Volunteer Suzie Schonder brought brownie bites and cupcakes in when she came to answer phones

WMNF Volunteer & Chef, Vinny Scully prepared breakfast for everyone on Friday morning

Volunteer and Member-Supporter, Jim Shirk, baked breakfast eggs cups on Friday & Wednesday

Shuffle, located at 2612 N Tampa St in Seminole Heights, Tampa provided pasta & salad on Thursday

Smoothie King located at 5207 E Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace & 17501 Preserve Walk Lane, New Tampa – Austin delivered a multiple flavors of smoothies for a total of three donation this week!!

** Tara’s Roti Shop, 10006 N 30th St, Tampa sent curry chicken, cabbage, rice & peas for lunch Mon

WMNF Board Member Letty Valdes brought coffee & donuts to share on Sunday morning

Thank you all.

Looking forward to the next Membership Drive ~ May 28th – June 4th, 2025

Peace, Love & Good Eatin’, Miss Julie