Thanks to WMNF’s Spring Fund Drive Food Donors~ May 2021

Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Spring Fund Drive ~ May 10th/11th & 19th/20th, 2021

We’d never make it through without the generosity of these folks who gave us breakfast, lunch and dinner donations!!

If you frequent these businesses or know these donors, please mention that you appreciate their support of 88.5FM Community Radio

~ A little recognition goes a long way… (*** = New)

Café Hey located at 1540 N Franklin St in downtown Tampa donated Thursday lunch

*** Chief’s Creole Café located at 901 22nd St S in St Petersburg delivered dinner Wednesday

Cosmic Donuts – 32130 US Hwy 19 N in Palm Harbor donated apple fritters Wednesday

Ella’s Americana Folk Art Café – 5119 N Nebraska Ave in Tampa provided Thursday dinner

Volunteers Gail & Paul Carroll baked oatmeal cookies for Tuesday treats

Volunteer Jim Shirk baked individual filo breakfast cups twice during the drive, Mon & Thurs

René’s Mexican Kitchen located 4414 N Nebraska Ave in Tampa made Wednesday lunch

Volunteer Vinny Scully prepared dinner Monday, breakfast Tuesday & picked up Cosmic’s fritters twice!

Sunday’ Delicatessen – 1930 E 7th Ave, in Tampa’s Ybor City made Tuesday lunch and dinner!!

*** Ybor City Vegan Deli located at 1903 N 19th St, Tampa gave lunch on Monday

_________________________________________________________________________________________

It came to my attention was posted in March!! Better late than never…

Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Winter Fund Drive ~ March 11th/12th & 20th/21st, 2021

(*** = New, ** Returned)

** Cass Street Deli located at 1331 W Cass St, in Tampa donated Sun breakfast

** Datz Deli located at 2616 S MacDill Ave in Tampa made lunch & dinner on Friday

*** Del Frisco’s Grille located at 4138 W Boy Scout Blvd in Tampa gave lunch Saturday

Volunteer Dr Bob Lochte baked coffee cake for the phone folks on Saturday, yum

Gina Cox made an awesome breakfast spread on Saturday & Nadia delivered it all

Volunteer Jennifer Hollowell baked and individually wrapped brownies Thursday night

Jerk Hut located at 1241 E Fowler Ave in Tampa made dinner on Sunday

Volunteer Jim Shirk baked individual filo breakfast cups twice during the drive Thursday

*** Mickey’s Subs located at 4411 N Armenia Ave in Tampa made dinner on Thursday

*** Seminole Heights General Store located at 5420 N Florida Ave, Tampa gave Sat dinner

** Tijuana Flats located at 1617 W Platt St in Tampa donated lunch on Sunday

*** Tree Dog Roots (food truck) prepared Friday breakfasts to order!! Thanks, Donna!

** Xtreme Tacos located at 5609 N Nebraska Ave in Tampa prepared lunch Thursday

Looking forward to the next Membership Drive Dates ~

July 9th & 10th, then 26th & 27th, 2021 (Fri/Sat & Mon/Tues)

Peace, Love & Good Eatin’, Miss Julie

If you have a business to suggest WMNF contacts for future donations, please let me know!!

Thanks for all you do for Community Radio.