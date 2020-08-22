Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Summer 2020 Fund Drive Days

Share this:

Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Summer Fund Drive Days ~ Monday – June 15th, Tuesday – July 14th, Friday – August 21st and Saturday – August 22nd, 2020

We’d never make it through without the generosity of these folks who gave us breakfast, lunch, dinner, late night and snack donations!!

If you frequent these businesses or know these donors, please mention that you appreciate their support of 88.5FM Community Radio ~ A little recognition goes a long way… (*** = New or ** = Returning)

** Café Hey located at 1540 N Franklin St in Tampa made breakfasts to order on Friday, August 21st & sandwiches with salads to order for lunch on Saturday, August 22nd. Thanks to Cheong & crew, for two meals. Welcome back.

Ella’s Americana Folk Art Café located at 5119 N Nebraska Ave in Tampa prepared Chicken and Waffles, as well as some vegan/vegetarian and gluten-free meals on Friday, August 21st for lunch – Thanks to Mel and the staff.

Gail & Paul Carroll made and delivered oatmeal cookies Monday, June 15th ~ Thanks to the Carrolls, for all you do.

Gina Cox prepared breakfast with homemade blueberry & orange-cranberry muffins, pesto veggis egg muffins, granola, yogurt and fresh fruits – Nadia delivered everything Saturday AM, 8/22 – Thanks to the whole Cox family.

The Independent Café located at 5016 N Florida Ave in Tampa prepared sandwiches for our second dinner on Friday, August 21st – Thanks to Veronica, Jessica & the staff.

Nature’s Food Patch located at 1225 Cleveland St in Clearwater, gave us bags of different flavors of Love Corn snacks to munch on through the drive – Thanks.

New York, New York Pizza located at 1512 E 7th Ave, Ybor City – Tampa delivered pizzas for us twice on Monday, June 15th at lunchtime, and again, with salad, for dinner ~ Thanks, Alicia

Red Mesa located at 4912 4th St N in St Petersburg donated individually prepared to order meals for us all on Tuesday, July 14th – Thank you to Peter Veytia, Chef Tony, Tony O & everyone.

*** Stillwaters Tavern located at 224 Beach Drive in St Petersburg delivered pot roast and veggie noodle stir fry for dinner on Friday, August 21st – Thanks and welcome to Amy & Gary Moran.

___________________________________________________________________

A HUGE thanks to all of these chefs, cooks & wonderful donors for keeping us fed. Looking forward to the next Membership Drive ~ We miss seeing you all in the kitchen!!

Peace, Love & Good Eatin’, Miss Julie