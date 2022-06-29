Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Summer Fun Membership Drive ~ June 7th to June 14th, 2022

Share this:

Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Summer Fun Membership Drive ~ June 7th through June 14th, 2022

We’d never make it through without the generosity of these folks who gave us breakfast, lunch, dinner, drinks, and snacks!

If you frequent these businesses or know these donors, please mention that you appreciate their support of 88.5FM Community Radio.

A little recognition goes a long way… (*** = New) (** = Returning)

*** New Volunteer & home chef, Lisa Ager, made soul food dinners on Saturday & Caribbean Sunday! Thanks and welcome, Lisa!!

Cabot Creamery Cooperative sent cheese samples, found online at cabotcheese.coop

*** Cali located at 17004 Palm Pointe Dr in North Tampa made lunch bowls Friday. Welcome, Chris!

Catering Specialties made omelets to order Monday morning!! Steve Hicks can be reached at [email protected] or online at cateringspecialties.com

Volunteer Jim Coley brought a snack basket when he arrived to take calls Tuesday – Thanks!

Cosmic Donuts – 32130 US Hwy 19 N in Palm Harbor donated apple fritters Saturday.

Gina Cox prepared Sunday lunch, Phil Cox delivered it, while Nathaniel Cox assisted on APC!

** Datz & Dough located at 2616 & 2606 S MacDill Ave in South Tampa made lunch on Wednesday.

Ella’s Americana Folk Art Café, 5119 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa made lunch Thursday.

** Volunteer Jane Gibbons baked choco-pecan brownies & Gary delivered Tuesday night – Thanks!

Volunteer Jennifer Hollowell & son, Justen, delivered sausage pasta dinner Wednesday – Yum!

Acoustic Peace Club’s Jeannie Holton made fruit cups & brownies Friday, tallied, & took calls, too!

** Lin Jorgensen made vegan rice salad with spanakopita, she & Eric delivered it – Thanks, Mom.

*** Volunteer Lori Karpay baked veggie lasagna for dinner on Tuesday night – So delish J

Thursday’s Stu Mellish brought apple crumble when he came for the show & to take calls.

** Mother Kombucha donated Agua Bucha & Kombucha for the volunteer to enjoy all week.

Mr. Dunderbak’s located at 14929 Bruce B Downs Blvd in North Tampa made dinner on Monday.

New World Brewery, 810 E Skagway Ave in North Tampa prepared lunch on Tuesday.

*** Nothing Bundt Cakes located at 11238 Sullivan St in Riverview donated bundtinis on Wed.

*** The Brothers Potts (Andrew) donated a BUNCH of Jamison B Bread Company goodies Thurs.

Volunteers Janet & Tom Scherberger of Wavemakers brought mini donuts on Tuesday morning.

Volunteer Shelley Reback of Midpoint Wednesday brought cupcakes to share, yum.

** Revolution Ice Cream delivered pints of sweet treats to enjoy and that we did!!

** Rollin’ Oats located at 1021 N MacDill Ave in Tampa donated muffins, cookies, and coffee Tues.

Volunteer JoEllen Schilke baked a blueberry crumble, delivered this sweet treat, then did tally Fri.

Volunteer Vinny Scully made breakfast Sat, got Elaine’s Cosmic apple fritters, & took calls, too! Then, Vinny made shrimp and grits for dinner on Monday!!

** Volunteer Jim Shirk brought breakfast sandwiches on Thursday when he came to take calls.

*** Slow Foods Kitchen delivered vegan organic kale chips for us to snack on all week.

Smoothie King, 17501 Preserve Walk Lane, New Tampa & 5207 E Fowler Ave, Tampa donated 2 times! – On Wednesday & Sunday – New owner & WMNF volunteer, Austin took calls & tallied, too!

Sunday’s Delicatessen, 1930 E 7th Ave, Ybor City – Tampa, prepared lunch Saturday.

Richard Taborn “Cheesecake Richard” of Rich D’lites, dropped off goodness Wednesday!! YUM!!

Looking forward to the next Membership Drive ~

Coming to you in early October, 2022! (Exact dates TBD)

Peace Love & Good Eatin’,

Miss Julie ~ Volunteer & Outreach Coordinator

WMNF 88.5FM Community Radio

Direct Line: 813-865-8261

1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd

Tampa, FL 33603