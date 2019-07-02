Share this:

Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Summer Fund Drive ~ June 20th – 27th, 2019

We’d never make it through without the generosity of these folks who gave us coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner, late night & snack donations!!

If you frequent these businesses or know these donors, please mention that you appreciate their support of 88.5FM Community Radio ~ A little recognition goes a long way…

(*** = New or ** = Returning from long ago Donor)

All Star Janitorial, our custodians, provided breakfast, coffee & cream Sun ~ Thx, Richard & Joselyn

*** Anne Haywood made white chicken chili w/ toppings volunteers late night Mon ~ Very nice

Blazing Bean Coffee Roasters, 22151 US Hwy 19 N, Clearwater, donated coffee & Gift Certs Fri

Cabot Creamery Cooperative provided cheese for the staff & volunteers ~ www.cabotcheese.coop

*** CapoDiMonte Steakhouse, 4330 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa sent dinner Sat ~ Welcome Greg, April

Catering Specialties (Steve Hicks) cooked omelets at WMNF, www.cateringspecialties.com Wed AM

Crystal Bay Café, 800 Twiggs St in the Hillsboro County Courthouse sent lunch Thur ~ Thx, Debbie

WMNF BOD Member, Dottye Stewart brought in sweet & savory delights on Sat ~ So kind

Eco Farm & Jon Butts, of the Sustainble Living show brought melons & fruit pies Mon

Ed Lehmann, host of Post-Modern Hootenanny smoked pork on Tues night ~ Yay

*** Edison: Food+Drink Lab, 912 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, created dinner Wed – Jeannie rocks!

Ella’s Americana Folk Art Café, 5119 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, made lunch Wed ~ Thanks Mel

Faedo Family Cuban Bakery, 5150 N Florida Ave, Tampa, donated bread 7 days ~ Thx, Michelle

Gina Cox made breakfast casseroles, granola, plus yogurts w/ fruit & a nacho bar late night Sat

Harvey’s 4th St Grill, 3121 4th St N, St Petersburg, sent a “picnic” lunch Fri

Heidi Ferrera baked a breakfast oatmeal cake on Thurs morning ~ Welcome to WMNF, Alt Freqs

*** Honeycomb/Katie Newcomb baked Buckwheat Berry cake Thurs AM, honeycomb-bakery.com

Jan Simpson baked up oatmeal raisin cookies that were super good & she phone supervised…

Jane & Gary Gibbons baked mac & cheese, BBQ pork, coleslaw + choco cake Tues, then took calls

Jean Charles, member-supporter, made chicken & salad Thurs dinner & donated crawfish pie Sat

Jeannie Holton-Carufel baked hash brown casserole Sun & brownies and 6 layer dip on Tues PM ~

Jim Walter, WMNF Volunteer, baked a breakfast quiche & delivered it for Mon helpers ~ Awesome

Jupiter Donut Company, 32130 US Hwy 19 N in Palm Harbor sent GIANT apple fritters Fri AM

Jerk Hut, 926 E Fowler Ave, Tampa sent jerk chicken, peas, rice & salad Sun ~ Thx, Andrew & Zoie

Little Donut House, 4048 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, sent mini donuts Mon & Tues AMs ~ Thx

Liz Campoli baked vegan chocolate cupcakes as a special treat for our vegan volunteers, or anyone!!

*** London Heights Pub, 7701 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa sent chicken curry & cauliflower Sat dinner

Lucy & Tom Dent brought Polish food every morning of the drive! Lucy cooked & Tom drove it over

Mekenita Cantina, 6707 N Florida Ave, Tampa, donated a taco bar lunch Mon~ Thx, Eric & Paul

Melitta Coffee, 13925 58th St N, Clearwater, sent coffee to enjoy & use as raffle prizes ~ Thx, Yvette

*** Mitmita Ethiopian Restaurant, 4901 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa sent lunch Tues ~ Welcome!!

** Molly Malone’s Irish Pub, 304 E Davis Blvd delivered Shepherd’s Pie & Soda Bread Thurs lunch

Mother Kombucha sent 6 packs of 6 different flavors of “living tea” for volunteers ~ Thx, Joshua

Nature’s Food Patch, 1225 Cleveland St, Clearwater sent gluten-free granola for us to snack on ~

*** Nebraska Mini-Mart, 4815 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa delivered empanadas & vegan noodles FRI after the drive ~ WOO Hoo!

** Petra Middle Eastern Cuisine, 4812 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, sent falafel, hummus & pita Sat dinner

** PDQ ~ Carrollwood, 12650 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, sent chicken tenders, sauce & salad ~ Thanks, Will

Queen of Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant, 11001 N 56th St, Temple Terrace, sent veg stew, chicken & injera Fri PM

Red Mesa, 4912 N 4th St, St Petersburg sent grilled chicken & veggie wraps, chips & salsa for Tues dinner

*** Revolution Ice Cream, 6701 N Florida Ave, Tampa ~ Bill delivered ice cream for our finale on Thurs

Tim & Rob Schroyer made their Grandma’s pasta salad for volunteers here on Sun evening (& all week!!)

Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Rd, Tampa, made a late night buffet for Wed late night

Starbucks, 502 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa sent coffee, sugar & cream for the opening Thurs AM of the drive ~

Starbucks, 8229 Parkedge Dr, Tampa, sent fresh brewed coffee & sugar on Wednesday to keep us powered up

*** Sulphur Springs Sandwich Shop, 9000 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa sent Cubans for Mon dinner ~ Welcome!

Suzie Schonder baked mini cupcakes for everyone to enjoy ~ Thanks for all you do in the kitchen & on phones

Tammy Cappleman made eggplant caviar w/ crackers & carrots Sat ~ from Tammy’s Marketplace Deli

Tampa Food Not Bombs delivered bagels & pastries for breakfast on Sat ~ Thanks to Dezeray, Jimmy & all

*** Tijuana Flats, 9520 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa delivered a burrito buffet for Sun lunch ~ Thx, Ryck & Walter

Udipi Pure Veg Indian Café, 14422 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa donated chana masala & rice Thursday

Vinny Scully prepared his amazing breakfast & coffee for the staff and volunteers at WMNF on Friday ~ XOXO

*** Xtreme Taco has food trucks (currently at 6809 N Nebraska Ave) donated a taco bar lunch on the finale ~ Thanks, Uze

____________________________________________________________________________

A special thank you to Anne, Dee, Eluv, Jon, Kari, Kay, Pamela, Suzie, Tim and all who kept our kitchen as clean as can be!

Looking forward to the next Membership Drive ~ See you all in the kitchen!!

Peace, Love & Good Eatin’, Miss Julie