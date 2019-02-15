Thanks to the Food Donors from our Winter Fund Drive ~ Feb 6th – 13th, 2019

Share this:

Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Winter Fund Drive ~ Feb 6th – 13th, 2019

We’d never make it through without the generosity of these folks, who gave us coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner, late night & snack donations!!

If you frequent these businesses or know these donors, please mention that you appreciate their support of 88.5FM Community Radio ~ A little recognition goes a long way… (** = New Donor)

All Star Janitorial, our custodians, provided breakfast sandwiches, coffee and creamers on Sun AM ~ Thanks, Richard & Jocelyn!

Blazing Bean Coffee Roasters, 22151 US Hwy 19 N, Clearwater, donated fresh roasted coffee and Gift Certificates on Friday

Cabot Creamery Cooperative provided cheese for the staff & volunteers ~ online at www.cabotcheese.coop

Catering Specialties (Steve Hicks) cooked omelets at WMNF, on-line at www.cateringspecialties.com for the Tuesday breakfast

Crystal Bay Café, 800 Twiggs St in the Hillsborough County Courthouse made lunch on Thursday ~ Thanks, Debbie & Chuck!

Doormet, 1155 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa sent sandwiches, salads, pasta & house-made potato chips for Monday dinner

WMNF BOD Member, Dottye Stewart brought in sweet and savory delights from a local beloved bakery on Saturday ~ So kind

Ed Lehmann, host of Thursday’s Post-Modern Hootenanny smoked some pork for the staff & volunteers on Saturday night

Ella’s Americana Folk Art Café, 5119 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, made pizzas for us Friday late night ~ Love to Saleem & Mel

Faedo Family Cuban Bakery, 5150 North Florida Ave, Tampa, offered up Cuban bread every morning of the drive

Gail Carroll made vegan chili on Wednesday & oatmeal cookies on Monday for the other volunteers ~ Thanks Gail & Paul

Gina Cox made breakfast casseroles and homemade granola, plus brought yogurts w/ fresh fruit Saturday morning, YUM!

** Grateful Bakes (Rachel) baked mini cupcakes for Wed & Tues volunteers ~ on-line at www.gratefulbakes.com ~ Thanks & welcome

Gregory, of King Natural Catering, was here on Thursday morning making gluten-free pancakes & vegan sausage… So Good.

** Gourmet Crepes & Coffee Creations cooked breakfasts & lunches and made coffees to order for the first Wed, thanks Cynthia

Harvey’s 4th Street Grill, 3121 4th St N, St Petersburg, sent sandwiches, potato salad, dill pickles and brownies for Fri lunch

The Independent Bar & Café, 5016 N Florida Ave, Tampa sent sandwiches, salad & hummus Tues for lunch ~ Thanks Miss V

Jan Simpson, WMNF Board Op & volunteer, baked oatmeal raisin cookies & phone supervised Tuesday night ~ Woo Hoo!!

Jane Gibbons prepared butternut squash chili + Mississippi Mud cake on Tues night, then she & Gary answered phones ~ Yay

Jean Charles, member-supporter, baked chicken & turkey, prepared a green salad & brought sweets Wednesday ~ Jean rocks!

Jeannie Holton-Carufel prepared breakfast casserole for everyone on Sunday morning ~ Thanks, Jeannie!

Jim Shirk prepared Eggs Florentine in honor of Barbara Carmen-MacDonald for Monday breakfast and answered phones, too

Jupiter Donut Company, 32130 US Hwy 19 N in Palm Harbor sent GIANT apple fritters for Friday breakfast

** Vol Comm Chair & BOD Member, Katarina Lauver made 2 pots of chili (veggie & turkey) for the late night crew Wednesday

Kathleen Ochshorn baked peanut butter chocolate chip cookies for the volunteers & staff and answered phones on Friday

Little Donut House, 4048 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, sent 100 mini donuts for breakfast Sat & Sun AMs ~ Thnx, Stephen & Katie

Liz Campoli baked a special batch of chocolate cupcakes for our vegan staff & volunteers ~ Thanks for delivering them, Jim

Lucy & Tom Dent brought native Polish food every morning of the drive! Lucy cooked & Tom drove it to WMNF ~ Wow!

Margaret Shephard brought hummus & veggies a few days AND answered phones just about every day, if not ALL 8 ~ Thanks!!!

** Mekenita Cantina located at 6707 N Florida Ave, Tampa, donated burritos on Saturday ~ Welcome Eric, Tiffani & Chef Rand

Melitta Coffee located at 13925 58th St N in Clearwater donated coffee for the drive & to use in our chance drawings all year long

Mother Kombucha sent 6 packs of 6 different flavors of “living tea” for the staff & volunteers ~ Thanks, Joshua

** Mott & Hester Deli located at 1155 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa sent lasagna & salad Thurs late night ~ Welcome, Ted Kelly

Mr Dunderbak’s, 14929 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, prepared a German dinner on Thursday ~ Thanks to Kat & JB

New York, New York Pizza located at 1512 E 7th Ave in Ybor City delivered pizzas for the late night crew on Sunday night

Olde Heights Bistro, 4703 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, delivered ziti, salad & vegan fried rice late night Mon, Thanks Phil & Natalia

Petra Middle Eastern Cuisine, 1118 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, sent falafel, hummus & pita bread for Saturday dinner

Pizzeria Gregario, 400 2nd St N, Safety Harbor, baked bread & made spreads on Monday for lunch ~ Thanks, Gregory

Queen of Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant, 3636 Henderson Blvd, Tampa, sent vegetable, chicken & red lentil stews & injera Fri night

Red Mesa, 4912 N 4th St, St Petersburg sent grilled chicken and veggie wraps, tostada chips & chipotle salsa for Tuesday dinner ~

Rollin’ Oats, 1021 N MacDill Ave, Tampa, prepared fruit and veggie platters with hummus for lunch Sunday ~ Thanks, Tina

Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Rd, Tampa, made beans & rice, hush puppies, fish, chicken & steamed veggies Sat late night

Spaddy’s Coffee, 5206 N Florida Ave, Tampa, provided 4 quarts of ½ & ½ to cream our coffees ~ Thanks, Greg

Starbucks, 8229 Parkedge Dr, Tampa, sent coffee, sugar & cream on finale Wed ~ Thx, Arlene & Mary, for arranging & fetching

Tampa Food Not Bombs delivered bagels, pancakes & blueberry breakfast cake for the finale Wed ~ Thanks Dezeray & Austin

Udipi Pure Veg Indian Café, 14422 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa donated chana masala & lemon (& white) basmati rice Sunday

Vinny Scully prepared his amazing breakfast & coffee for the staff and volunteers at WMNF on Friday ~ BIG HUGS, Chef V

Zen Forrest, located at 4148 Rowan Rd in New Port Richey, made wonderful Asian-inspired dishes for our lunch on Saturday

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

A special thank you to Dee, Katarina, Kay, Pamela, Paul, Susie, Tim and all who kept our kitchen as clean as can be!

Looking forward to the next Membership Drive, See you all in the kitchen!!

Peace, Love & Good Eatin’, Miss Julie