The ACLU of Florida warns of “egregious” patterns of neglect found at ICE Detention Center

An investigation at the Baker County Detention Center in Northeast Florida found a dangerous pattern of medical neglect against immigrants. A letter from ACLU Florida is calling for change.

The ACLU of Florida’s Deputy Legal Director Katie Blankenship co-wrote a letter to the Department of Homeland Security alerting them of disturbing cases of neglect at the detention center.

“Baker County itself, Baker County Sheriff’s Office, who is the actual signatory and their non-profit board who holds the facility, are grossly incapable of housing people in detention, and specifically immigrants in detention. We have uncovered and substantiated a gross pattern of medical abuse and neglect.”

Blankenship described examples of immigrants suffering a lack of treatment necessary to live comfortably. She describes one Haitian immigrant, whose lack of treatment at the center put her in a wheelchair.

“She walked on her own two legs into Baker County Detention Center right? Not by her own will, was forced to go into detention, but she walked there. She walked into those doors. Within days, she was in a wheelchair.”

Blankenship is calling for action.

“What the public can do is use your voice. Speak out. Regardless of where you stand on the political spectrum, this is not a political issue, this is a human issue.”

The Baker County Sheriff said in January that they treat people the way they should be treated at all times.