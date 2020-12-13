Share this:

As 2020 draws to a close a collective sigh of relief can be heard around our troubled world. Covid is not over, yet, but vaccinations are on the way and, a new administration is ready to lead with decorum and integrity. The holiday season this year may not be joyous rounds of non-stop gatherings but we can give each other a gift (albeit delivered) to celebrate the season. At Life Elsewhere towers, once again we present The Annual Life Elsewhere Holiday Gift Show. It’s our way of giving you an entertaining show with lots of unique gift ideas. We asked our panel of extraordinarily talented, and well-qualified guests to select three books and one non-book as gifts. The results are fascinating and intriguing when you try to figure out who selected what? Take a look at the gifts below and then see if you can match each person pictured above with the gifts they selected. It’s far more difficult than it looks. Listen, closely, because you are in for interesting surprises.

Our guests are:

Kate Clarke Writer, whippet lover, country music fan, Mrs. Terry Clarke, humorist, and fervent Twitterer. Kate will be appearing on Life Elsewhere again, soon

Agustín Fuentes Primatologist and biological anthropologist at Princeton University and formerly the chair of the Department of Anthropology at the University of Notre Dame

Katherine May writer of both fiction and non-fiction. Her most recent works include Wintering – The Power Of Rest & Retreat In Difficult Times, The Electricity of Every Living Thing

Josh Idehen Vocalist, musician, including Benin City, Hugh, Calabashed, poet, spoken word artist, writer & actor. Josh appears on Life Elsewhere often

Amy Rigby singer-songwriter, recording artist, writer, blogger & Podcaster, her memoir is Girl To City. A frequent guest on Life Elsewhere

Mark Haskell Smith Writer of fiction, including Salty, Baked, Blown and non-fiction, Naked at Lunch: A Reluctant Nudist’s Adventures in the Clothing-Optional World, he is also a frequent contributor to Life Elsewhere

A Very Happy, Merry, Jolly, Holiday!

