The Beatles 60th Anniversary Tribute ~ Unclaimed prizes from 3/25/23

Unclaimed prizes from Chance Drawing at The Beatles 60th Anniversary Tribute ~ 3/25/23

The weather was warm, but the crowd was massive ~ Pretty sure we reached maximum capacity!

Thanks to all who came out to support, dance and enjoy the full on line-up of bands… Especially those who took a chance to win & donated to WMNF. There were five (5) prizes left on the table after the show ended.

Let us know ASAP to arrange pick-up, if you are a winner:

_____________________________________________________________

Bay Area Renaissance Festival – In Dade City: 775112 remains unclaimed… But last days are April 1st & 2nd, 2023

USA Wine Pack – 2 bottles (Chardonnay & Pinot Noir): 774727

G. Peppers Grill $25 Gift Card – In Odessa: 774827

Handmade Mug by Joe Kahl with Cabot Coupons: 775124

CD 6 pack: 775129

_____________________________________________________________

Thanks to the businesses who gave prizes: The Bay Area Renaissance Festival, Mad Dogs & Englishmen, The Hub Bar, G. Peppers Grill & Tavern, Tampa Theatre, Joe Kahl Pottery, and Cabot Creamery Cooperative!!

Please contact Miss Julie at 813-238-8001, ext 134, or e-mail [email protected] to claim a gift.

All prizes must be exchanged for winning tickets and picked up at WMNF 88.5FM, 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, in person or suitable arrangements must be made in advance.

THANKS FOR SUPPORTING NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO IN TAMPA BAY!