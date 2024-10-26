“My name is Keeley Moss. I’m a writer, singer and musician from Dublin, the city Inga Maria Hauser was trying to reach on the night she was murdered.” The opening lines to The Keeley Chronicles – The Dedicated Blog for Inga Maria Hauser. Since 2016 Keeley has been furiously writing and passionately talking about the tragic death of the German backpacker on April 6th, 1988. The true crime story became an obsession for the Irish artist and now their latest album, Beautiful Mysterious is dedicated to Hauser, each song tells an aspect of the gruesome story. Keeley describes in breathtaking details the events and aftermath of the unsolved crime. “I’m often asked why I choose to write about only one subject, one that may seem macabre to the uninitiated,” say Keeley,“but to me Inga’s story is full of hope, vitality, beauty, mystery and poignancy. I felt a burning compulsion to make it my mission in life to memorialize her short life any way I could. I approach each song from a different angle, it’s an endless source of inspiration for me.” It’s crucial we mention that Keeley is also a band led by Keeley Moss, with musicians Lukey Foxtrot and Andrew Paresi, plus this power-trio is propelled by manager Nick Clift of Folk Devils and Ski Patrol fame and studio genius Alan Maguire. As you’ll hear from the five cuts we asked Keeley Moss to select for this conversation, Beautiful Mysterious is a long-player to seriously indulge in. Carefully and cleverly-crafted songwriting with accomplished musicianship all perfectly realized with superb production. Our advice: listen carefully.
The Beautiful Mysterious Conversation With Keeley Moss
